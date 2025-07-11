U.S. Furnace Filters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2025-2030 by MERV, Filter Type, Filter Thickness, Distribution Channel, Application, Filter Size

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Furnace Filters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by MERV (8 MERV, 11 MERV), Filter Type (Electrostatic Filters), Filter Thickness, Distribution Channel, Application, Filter Size (16 X 20, 16 X 25, 20 X 20) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Furnace Filters Market was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.44 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.40%

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness of indoor air quality and regular maintenance for heating systems. As more homeowners become informed about the health implications of airborne pollutants and allergens, the demand for high-efficiency filters is expected to surge. This trend is further supported by the growing prevalence of environmental regulations and standards aimed at improving overall air quality in residential spaces.







Rising construction spending in the U.S. is significantly driving the demand for furnace filters as new residential and commercial buildings require efficient HVAC systems. As construction activity increases, so does the need for advanced air filtration solutions to ensure optimal indoor air quality and energy efficiency. According to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2023, approximately 60% of newly built single family homes are equipped with forced air furnaces. These aforementioned factors are anticipated to drive the demand in the U.S. furnace filters industry over the forecast period.



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the value of residential construction is fluctuating between approximately USD 935.12 billion in August 2024 and USD 918.11 billion in November 2024, and nonresidential construction staying relatively steady, ranging from USD 1.22 trillion in August 2024 to USD 1.23 trillion in November 2024. This level of construction activity directly impacts the demand for furnace filters in the U.S. market. As both residential and nonresidential construction projects continue to grow, there is an increasing need for HVAC systems, which include furnace filters.



The increasing awareness among homeowners and businesses about the importance of air quality and HVAC maintenance is also contributing to market growth. With the rise in construction, many builders and property owners are opting for upgraded furnace filters to meet higher indoor air quality standards. In addition, government incentives for energy-efficient buildings, such as those offered through Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), are further encouraging the use of advanced furnace filters in both residential and commercial construction projects across the U.S.



Furthermore, increasing concerns about indoor air quality (IAQ) are significantly driving the demand for furnace filters in the U.S., with both consumers and businesses seeking solutions to enhance the air quality in their indoor spaces. Government regulations, particularly those set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other bodies, play a crucial role in shaping the market demand by enforcing standards aimed at improving IAQ across various sectors.



U.S. Furnace Filters Market Report Highlights

In 2024, the 11 MERV segment dominated the market, accounting for 38.6% of the total revenue share. The demand for 11 MERV furnace filters is increasing due to growing consumer awareness of indoor air quality and the need for effective filtration to capture finer particles and allergens.

The demand for electrostatic furnace filters is rising as consumers seek more efficient, reusable options that offer superior filtration of dust, allergens, and pollutants, while reducing long-term costs.

The demand for 1-inch furnace filters remains strong due to their affordability, ease of installation, and effectiveness in maintaining indoor air quality for residential heating and cooling systems.

In the U.S., furnace filters are widely available through retail stores, allowing consumers to conveniently purchase replacement filters for their HVAC systems. These stores provide customers with the convenience of purchasing filters in person, allowing them to select the right product after consulting store employees or examining product packaging.

The demand for 20 x 20 furnace filters is steadily increasing as homeowners and businesses prioritize air quality and HVAC system efficiency. These filters are popular for their versatility in both residential and commercial applications, effectively capturing dust, allergens, and other particles.

In residential end use, furnace filters are essential for maintaining indoor air quality by trapping dust, allergens, and other particles. They also help improve HVAC system efficiency, extending its lifespan and ensuring cleaner air circulation throughout the home.

In April 2024, GPS Air launched a new line of OptiLok filters, designed to enhance air filtration efficiency in HVAC systems. These filters feature a design that allows for easy installation and maintenance, ensuring optimal performance. The OptiLok filters are engineered to capture a wide range of airborne particles, improving indoor air quality while also extending the lifespan of HVAC equipment. This product line reflects GPS Air's commitment to providing advanced filtration solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers in various industries.

U.S. Furnace Filters Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

Market Driver Analysis

Rising Residential And Commercial Construction Activities

Increasing Awareness Of Indoor Air Quality In The U.S.

Market Restraint Analysis

Unwillingness And Reluctance Of Users To Change Furnace Filters

Market Opportunity Analysis

Impact Of Rising Wildfires On The U.S. Furnace Filter Market Demand

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Trends

Manufacturer Trends

Distribution Trends

End USE Trends

Average Replacement Cycle For Furnace Filters

Factors Affecting Replacement Cycle

Replacement Cycle Of Different Types Of Furnace Filters

Regulatory Framework

Heating, Ventilation, And Air-conditioning Systems, Part Of Indoor Air Quality Design Tools For Schools

Occupational Safety And Health Administration

Clean Air Act

Ul 900 Testing And Certification

Industry Analysis Tools

Porter's Analysis - U.S. Furnace Filters Market

Macroeconomic Analysis

Economic Mega-trend Analysis

Impact Of Real Gdp Growth On The Market

COVID-19 Impact

Russia Ukraine War Impact

Uncertainties And Instability In Global And Regional Economic Conditions

