U.S. Care Management Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025 | Market to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Advanced Healthcare Practices and Enhanced Patient Outcomes

The U.S. Care Management Solutions Market was valued at USD 6.63 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 14.50 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.10%

Growing geriatric population that is susceptible to various diseases is supplementing market growth. For instance, as per the report from the Administration for Community Living (ACL), there were 57.8 million Americans aged 65 and older in 2022. This group accounted for 17.3% of the total population, which is more than one in every six individuals in the U.S. Since 2012, the number of older Americans has risen by 34% (14.7 million), while the population under 65 has only grown by 2%. Elderly patients often require coordinated care across multiple healthcare providers, making digital care management platforms essential for improving patient outcomes.







The adoption of advanced healthcare management practices in the U.S. is a significant driver for the care management solutions market. Healthcare providers are increasingly implementing sophisticated care management systems to enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency. These systems facilitate coordinated care, patient engagement, and data-driven decision-making, leading to improved quality of care and reduced costs.



Furthermore, developers are creating advanced applications that offer functionalities such as real-time patient monitoring, predictive analytics, and personalized care plans are driving market growth. In addition, increasing awareness about the availability and benefits of care management solutions is boosting market growth in the U.S. Healthcare providers and patients are becoming more informed about how these solutions can enhance care coordination, improve health outcomes, and reduce costs, thereby fostering market growth.



The major players operating in the market are adopting strategies such as collaborations, supply agreements, and partnerships with a major focus on enhancing product formation and reach. Additionally, the players are securing funding from government and non-government bodies to develop advanced products. For instance, in March 2024, Inova Health System, a provider of healthcare services, collaborated with ChartSpan, a company specializing in Chronic Care Management (CCM) solutions, to improve the delivery of chronic care management services to patients in the Washington, DC metropolitan region and Northern Virginia.



In addition, numerous technological improvements and the introduction of new products in this field also drive market expansion. For instance, in February 2023, CCS established a scientific advisory council aimed at speeding up progress in chronic care management. It has been reported that four industry participants are members of a multi-stakeholder council that provides guidance on developing a more holistic approach to home-based care for individuals with chronic illnesses such as diabetes.



U.S. Care Management Solutions Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the software segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2024. The increasing demand for integrated care coordination and real-time patient data analytics is driving the adoption of care management software in the U.S.

Based on type, the integrated segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2024. The segment is growing due to the increasing demand for coordinated, patient-centered care that improves outcomes and reduces healthcare costs

Based on the mode of delivery, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period in the market. Cloud-based platforms enable seamless data sharing across healthcare providers, improve interoperability, and reduce infrastructure costs, thereby fostering segmental growth

Based on end use, the healthcare providers segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period in the market. The increasing focus on patient-centered care, along with regulatory requirements such as the CMS Chronic Care Management (CCM) program, is driving healthcare providers toward the implementation of care management solutions

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered United States



