Bitcoin Solaris Activates Limited-Time $5 Price Rollback in Presale Ahead of LBank Listing





TALLINN, Estonia, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) , a next-generation dual-consensus blockchain project, has announced a limited-time Price Rollback, dropping the presale price of BTC-S tokens from $11 to just $5. This rollback, launched in Phase 11 of the presale, comes as the project prepares for its upcoming listing on LBank Exchange, marking a significant milestone in its rapid growth trajectory.

The announcement comes amid renewed enthusiasm in the crypto market, with Bitcoin ETFs attracting $14.4 billion in institutional capital in 2025 alone. While traditional finance embraces digital assets through ETF vehicles, Bitcoin Solaris is positioning itself as a ground-floor opportunity for retail users seeking direct participation, rewards, and utility.

A Blockchain Built for Everyday Users

Bitcoin Solaris is designed to provide broad accessibility and utility through its dual-layer blockchain, combining Proof-of-Work (PoW) for security with Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) for scalability. The network delivers:

Speeds of up to 10,000 transactions per second

2-second finality

Validator rotation every 24 hours

Smart contracts in Rust

Optional privacy via Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs)

Advanced bridging for cross-chain interoperability

Through the Solaris Nova App, users can mine BTC-S tokens from mobile or desktop devices with zero technical expertise, further lowering the barrier to blockchain participation.

Presale Performance and Key Metrics

Bitcoin Solaris has seen rapid adoption, with the presale currently in its 11th phase:

Over 14,150 users have already joined

have already joined More than $6.6 million raised

raised Launch price set at $20 , offering current buyers significant upside

, offering current buyers significant upside Presale projected to conclude in approximately 3 weeks

The newly introduced $5 Price Rollback reflects both community momentum and confidence in the project's roadmap. The rollback is live now, with no codes or restrictions required.

To ensure secure delivery of tokens post-launch, participants are encouraged to use wallets such as Trust Wallet or MetaMask.

Tokenomics Designed for Fairness and Longevity

Following in the footsteps of Bitcoin’s supply structure, BTC-S has a fixed total supply of 21 million tokens, ensuring scarcity and long-term sustainability. The distribution model is as follows:

66.66% allocated to mining (over a 90-year period)

(over a 90-year period) 20% for presale

5% for liquidity

2% for ecosystem development

2% for community rewards

2% for staking

2% for marketing

0.33% for team and advisors

This allocation model is designed to support decentralization, incentivize participation, and ensure transparency over time.

Upcoming Exchange Listing on LBank

Bitcoin Solaris will be listed on LBank Exchange, a globally recognized cryptocurrency trading platform, shortly after the presale concludes. The listing will provide early adopters with immediate liquidity and trading options, as well as increased exposure to new global audiences.

Built-in Utility: Daily Blockchain Gaming Rewards

The BTC-S ecosystem also features blockchain-based gaming that rewards users through a daily spin system, with tiers based on contribution levels:

All BTC-S holders receive free daily spins

Users spending $250+ can earn up to 5% in bonus BTC-S

can earn up to Users spending $1,000+ are eligible for up to 13% bonus

are eligible for up to High-tier participants spending $2,500+ can win up to 0.5 BTC

These reward features are accessible without requiring staking or token lock-up, providing instant and engaging utility for the community.

Real Hype. Real People. Real Reviews.

Crypto Twitter and YouTube are already buzzing. A detailed review by Crypto Show lays out exactly why Bitcoin Solaris has caught fire in recent weeks. From the tech to the mining app to the presale structure, it’s a combination that’s hard to ignore.

Community activity is surging on Telegram and X , where new users are joining daily and sharing their presale milestones and spins.

About Bitcoin Solaris

Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) is a high-speed, reward-based blockchain project focused on decentralization, real-world utility, and broad accessibility. Its technology stack incorporates dual-consensus architecture, scalable infrastructure, and user-first design features such as mobile mining and gamified incentives. With a fair tokenomics model, a growing community, and a strategic exchange listing on the horizon, Bitcoin Solaris aims to become a leading force in the next wave of blockchain adoption.

Key Dates and Details

Current Presale Price : $5 (limited-time rollback from $11)

: $5 (limited-time rollback from $11) Launch Price : $20

: $20 Presale Phase : 11

: 11 Estimated Time Remaining : ~3 weeks

: ~3 weeks Exchange Listing : LBank (Post-presale)

: LBank (Post-presale) Total Supply: 21 million BTC-S

Additional Resources

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

