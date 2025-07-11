U.S. Organic Personal Care Products Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Online Shopping Platforms Drive Accessibility and Growth

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Organic Personal Care Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care), By Gender (Men, Women), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. organic personal care products market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.85 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2030

Increasing consumer awareness and preference for natural and organic products. As consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, they are actively seeking personal care products free from synthetic chemicals, such as parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances. This shift in consumer behavior is fueled by the desire for safer and gentler options for their skin and hair, leading to a surge in demand for organic skincare, haircare, and cosmetic products.







The increasing disposable income and urbanization in the U.S. have contributed to the market's expansion. With higher disposable incomes, consumers are willing to invest in premium organic personal care products that offer long-lasting benefits. Urbanization has also led to increased exposure to international beauty trends, further driving the demand for high-quality organic cosmetics and skincare products.



The proliferation of online shopping platforms has revolutionized the distribution of organic personal care products, making them more accessible to a broader audience. E-commerce giants, local retailers, and direct-to-consumer brands leverage digital marketing strategies, social media influencers, and promotional campaigns to reach and educate consumers about the benefits of organic products. This digital transformation has played a crucial role in shaping purchasing decisions and driving market growth.



U.S. Organic Personal Care Products Market Report Highlights

The organic personal skin care segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. The rise of skin health awareness has fueled demand for organic skincare. Consumers are increasingly focused on maintaining healthy, radiant skin rather than relying on heavy makeup to cover imperfections. Organic skincare products, which are often rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and essential nutrients, cater to this demand by offering long-term benefits such as hydration, anti-aging properties, and protection against environmental stressors.

The women segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024.Women are increasingly scrutinizing skincare product formulations, seeking alternatives that are free from synthetic chemicals, parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances. Growing awareness of the potential long-term effects of toxic ingredients-such as skin irritation, hormonal disruptions, and premature aging-has accelerated the preference for organic formulations that utilize naturally derived, plant-based, and non-toxic ingredients.

The Organic shower and bath personal care segment in the U.S. are expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Organic shower and bath products are made with certified organic ingredients, such as plant-based oils, botanical extracts, and natural exfoliates, without synthetic detergents, artificial fragrances, parabens, or sulfates.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets & supermarkets segment accounted for a significant share in 2024. Consumers frequently favor purchasing organic personal care products through offline channels as they can physically examine and test the products. This is particularly significant for skincare and fragrance items, where the ability to evaluate texture, scent, and compatibility with individual skin types is paramount. The tactile and sensory experience offered in physical retail environments provides a higher level of confidence and assurance, driving purchasing decisions in these categories.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered United States

