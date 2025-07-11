INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Centene Corporation (CNC) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Centene class action lawsuit – captioned Lunstrum v. Centene Corporation, No. 25-cv-05659 (S.D.N.Y.) – seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) securities and charges Centene and certain of Centene’s executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Centene class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-centene-corporation-class-action-lawsuit-cnc.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Centene class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 8, 2025.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Centene is a healthcare enterprise that provides fully integrated services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on underinsured and uninsured individuals.

The Centene class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Centene’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also touting enrollment rates and low morbidity. In truth, Centene’s optimistic reports and promises regarding Centene’s inflated guidance fell short of reality when a preliminary analysis of over two-thirds of Centene’s marketplace share showed lower-than-anticipated enrollment and increased aggregate market morbidity, according to the complaint.

The Centene class action lawsuit further alleges that, on July 1, 2025, Centene withdrew its 2025 guidance. Particularly, following an analysis of the 2025 Health Insurance Marketplace, Centene’s overall market growth across 22 states, or 72% of Centene’s marketplace membership, was lower than expected, according to the complaint. Centene also stated that this preliminary analysis resulted in a reduction of its previously issued guidance to approximately $1.8 billion or an adjusted diluted EPS of $2.75, the Centene class action lawsuit alleges. On this news, the price of Centene stock fell by more than 40%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Centene securities during the class period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Centene class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Centene class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Centene class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Centene class action lawsuit.

