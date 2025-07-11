U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Web/Cloud-based EHR Systems Lead Market Due to Enhanced Security and Interoperability

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Web/ Cloud-based EHR, on Premise EHR), Functionality (Practice Management, Patient Management), Practice Size, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Factors such as lower treatment costs, patient preference for same-day discharge, and advancements in minimally invasive procedures have accelerated a shift toward outpatient care models. Ambulatory care providers, including urgent care centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and specialty clinics, require efficient digital solutions to manage high patient volumes with fast turnaround times.



Moreover, stringent regulations regarding data privacy and security, coupled with the increasing emphasis on value-based care, necessitate the adoption of systems capable of supporting compliance and comprehensive clinical performance reporting. Electronic health record (EHR) systems enable ambulatory practices to meet these regulatory obligations effectively, thereby accelerating market penetration. For instance, in November 2023, the Savannah-based St. Joseph's/Candler Health System implemented MEDITECH's Expanse Ambulatory platform across over 100 primary care and specialty providers, enabling a unified, cloud-based EHR system.



Furthermore, embedded decision-support tools enhance diagnostic accuracy by providing clinicians with timely notifications regarding medication interactions, clinical guidelines, and evidence-based recommendations. These tools empower healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, safe, and effective care by facilitating informed decision-making. For instance, York Primary Care, an internal medicine practice in Maine, in October 2024, implemented eClinicalWorks V12, an AI-driven EHR, to streamline fax management. The AI automates document recognition and assigns 40-50 daily faxes to patient records, saving over an hour per day



U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Report Highlights

Based on products, the web/ cloud-based EHR segment held the largest revenue share of 84.05% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the enhanced data security and interoperability offered by these systems.

Based on functionality, the practice management segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 21.44% in 2024 due to enhanced operational efficiency, regulatory compliance support, and alignment with value-based care initiatives.

Based on practice size, fewer than 5 physicians' segments dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 36.49% in 2024. Moreover, the 50+ physicians segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

In October 2024, Beaumont Internal Medicine & Geriatric Associates (BIMGA) adopted Sunoh.ai, an AI-powered medical scribe integrated with eClinicalWorks EHR, to streamline clinical documentation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered United States



Company Profiles

eClinicalWorks Oracle Athenahealth MEDITECH Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare, LLC) AdvancedMD, Inc. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. CureMD Healthcare Greenway Health, LLC Epic Systems Corporation McKesson Corporation



