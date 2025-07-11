Legal AI Market Size to Surpass USD 4.9 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Automation of Legal Research Processes | SNS Insider

Austin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal AI Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Legal AI Market Size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 18.13% between 2024 and 2032.”

Growth is driven by early adoption of AI in legal research, contract analytics, and compliance management. Rising legal costs and demand for automation in corporate legal departments are expected to further accelerate market expansion.

Get a Sample Report of Legal AI Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6862

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

IBM Corporation

Thomson Reuters

LexisNexis

ROSS Intelligence

Luminance Technologies

LawGeex

Casetext

Cognitiv+

Ayfie Group

Ravn Systems (iManage)

Kira Systems

Evisort

Onna Technologies

Legalsifter

Veritone Inc

Legal AI Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.9 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.13% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Solution,Services)

• By Technology (Natural Language Processing Technology, Machine Learning and Deep Learning Technology)

• By Application (E-Discovery, Legal Research, Analytics, Compliance and Regulatory Monitoring, Document Drafting and Review, Contract Management, Legal Chatbots, Others)

• By End-Use (Law Firms, Corporate Legal Departments, Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Legal AI Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6862

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component: Solution Dominates, Services Fastest Growing

The solution segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of more than 74% in 2023, as increased deployment of AI software for legal research, contract analytics, and risk management. Such solutions allow for the automation of tedious tasks and help practices stay compliant with changing regulations, thus providing high ROI. As generative AI continues to evolve, legal models that were trained on large data sets of written documents are being tailored toward specific legal functions.

The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to organizations opting for consulting, integration, and maintenance services. There is also a high demand for managed services to support cloud-based AI platforms and ensure seamless legal operations.

By Technology: Machine Learning Leads, NLP Fastest Growing

Machine Learning and Deep Learning technologies dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 65% of revenue share, owing to their widespread use in case prediction, outcome analysis, or compliance tracking. All these technologies are being utilized by law firms to classify documents, detect fraud, sentiment, and you name it; all of which ultimately translate into better outcomes for clients along with greater operational efficiency for law firms.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) is forecasted to witness the fastest growth as it is vital for language understanding, document summarization, and conversational legal assistance via chatbots. The concept of NLP-powered tools is changing the way legal professionals review contracts and break down long documents, resulting in quicker speeds and lower costs.

By Application: Legal Research Dominates, Legal Chatbots Growing Fastest

Legal research dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share. This is attributable to the widespread adoption of AI to process case law, statutes, and regulations much more efficiently than traditional methods. AI tools help decrease research time and increase the precision of insights, leading legal teams to spend more time on strategy and more time in front of their clients.

legal chatbots are poised for the fastest growth as firms and legal departments are implementing conversational AI to help answer client questions, assist with first-phase client intake, and get quick access to legal facts. Chatbot applicability is on the rise through their increased implementation as legal customer service tools as well as public legal aid platforms in various jurisdictions.

By End-Use (Law Firms & Corporate Legal Departments): Law Firms Dominate, Corporate Legal Growing Fastest

Law firms' segment dominated the Legal AI market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share, attributed to the early adoption and investment of AI tools by law firms due to the need to stay competitive and enhance client satisfaction. AI helps them derive insights from case histories, model legal drafting, and develop the best litigation strategies.

The Corporate Legal Departments segment is growing at the fastest pace, as they need to process large amounts of contracts, regulatory documents, and internal compliance checks. It delivers better control, risk mitigation, and internal efficiency of the third-party process to these departments using AI.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Legal AI Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6862

By Region: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Growing Fastest

North America led the Legal AI market in 2023 and accounted for 44% of revenue share, driven by robust technological infrastructure, heavy investments in legal tech, and early adoption by top-tier law firms and legal service providers. U.S.-based firms are leveraging AI to boost client servicing, litigation analysis, and internal compliance.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to grow at the highest CAGR through 2032. Countries like India, China, and Singapore are witnessing a rise in legal digitization, backed by government reforms and increasing adoption of AI in corporate legal sectors. Rising legal complexities and the globalization of law firms are fueling AI integration in the region.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Legal AI Market Segmentation, by Component

8. Legal AI Market Segmentation, by Technology

9. Legal AI Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Legal AI Market Segmentation, by End-Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.