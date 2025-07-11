U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Chronic Disease Surge Accelerating Demand, Web & Cloud-Based Solutions Dominate

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Mode (Cloud & Web-based, On-premise), By Monitoring Type (Therapeutic Data, Non-Physiological Data), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. remote therapeutic monitoring market is anticipated to reach USD 969.81 million by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2025 to 2030. The growing focus on enhanced data analytics and patient care, favorable government policies, and technological advancements in wearables and mobile health devices are some of the factors contributing to market growth.



The increasing burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and chronic respiratory conditions is one of the most significant driver of the remote therapeutic monitoring market. Managing these conditions often requires continuous monitoring, and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) allows for real-time tracking of key health metrics. RTM provides a solution to remotely monitor patients' vital signs and therapeutic progress, making it easier to manage chronic conditions, reduce hospital visits, and improve patient outcomes. As the population with chronic diseases continues to grow, the demand for remote monitoring technologies to manage these conditions is also increasing.



Furthermore, governments and health insurers are increasingly acknowledging the significance of remote monitoring technologies in improving healthcare delivery. For instance, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have broadened reimbursement policies for remote therapeutic monitoring services, encompassing device utilization and care coordination for patients with chronic conditions.



Moreover, the transition from fee-for-service models to value-based care is a major factor influencing the remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) market. In value-based care models, healthcare providers are encouraged to deliver high-quality care while minimizing costs. RTM supports value-based care by allowing healthcare providers to monitor patient health remotely, reduce hospital readmissions, and prevent complications, thereby contributing to market growth. For instance, in January 2025, Smart Pillbox launched the HealthBuddy app to enhance medication adherence for patients. This app supports therapeutic monitoring by providing users with medication reminders and tracking features.



U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Market Report Highlights

Based on deployment mode, the web & cloud-based segment held the largest market share in 2024 and is expected to register growth at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to its enhanced accessibility, real-time data capabilities, scalability, cost-effectiveness, improved collaboration among providers, and strong security features.

Based on monitoring type, therapeutic segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, owing its ability to improve patient engagement and adherence, enable real-time monitoring and adjustments, and support data-driven decision-making processes. In addition, therapeutic data helps optimize resource utilization for cost-effectiveness and aligns with value-based care initiatives, which aim to improve overall health outcomes while managing costs efficiently.

Based on end use, the healthcare providers segment held the largest market share in 2024. Healthcare providers serve as significant end users in the remote therapeutic monitoring market due to their critical role in enhancing patient care through continuous monitoring, improving communication with patients, making data-driven decisions, achieving cost efficiencies, benefiting from regulatory support, ensuring scalability and accessibility of care, integrating with existing systems effectively, and focusing on preventive care strategies.

Based on end use, the patients & caregivers segment is expected to register growth at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

In December 2024, ElectronRx anounced to launch the purpleDx smartphone app, designed for remote monitoring of lung function in patients with pulmonary diseases. The app enables users to track their respiratory health, providing real-time data to healthcare providers.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Technological Advancements in Wearables and Mobile Health Devices

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Growing preference for telemedicine and telehealth solutions

Market Restraint Analysis

Data Security and privacy concerns

High initial implementation costs

U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Case Study

EHR Integrated RTM Solution

Regulatory Framework

Competitive Landscape



Company/Competition Categorization

Strategy Mapping

Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

Company Profiles/Listing

Zimmer Biomet

Medsien, Inc.

Adhere+ Corporation

Academy Medtech Ventures

CircleLink Health Inc.

Limber Health, Inc.

HealthArc

Hero Health, Inc.

Paindrainer AB

Physitrack

KangarooHealth

Spry Therapeutics Inc.

WebExercises

Blue Marble Health

MovementRX (Functional Dimensions LLC)

HealthViewX

OneStep

IncludeHealth Inc

Force

Propeller Health (Resmed)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eycjkk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.