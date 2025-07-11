C-Level Technology Leadership: Preparing Your Enterprise for 2030 will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Fall Series of Summits Across the Country

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save the dates! C-level executives from across North America who want to find out how technology helps them reimagine their enterprise and reshape their businesses are encouraged to attend an HMG Strategy C-Level Technology Summit near them this fall.





“It’s important for regional top-tier CIOs and business technology executives to share information that will help their companies and the industry as a whole,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “These leaders must navigate this Supercycle of innovation and disruption with fearless and courageous leadership to capture new business models and opportunities through Gen AI initiatives. HMG Strategy is happy to provide a platform for these high-caliber leaders to pass on what they’ve learned.”

Summits are scheduled across the continent, ranging from Atlanta to Silicon Valley and major cities in-between, including, for the first time, Austin.

Topics to be explored at the C-Level Technology Leadership Summits will include:

The Tremendous Opportunities and Challenges of Quantum Computing

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

The Technology Supercycle is Here: Lead, Innovate, or Be Left Behind

Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-Enabled Enterprise

Making Security a Competitive Advantage

Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow’s Technology



Speakers come from each Summit’s geographic region so the information presented reflects each area’s particular nuances and challenges, rather than generic issues.

HMG Strategy’s fall calendar is now available for these scheduled Summits with links to more information:

August 2025

10th Annual Philadelphia C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

August 14, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Country Club

16th Annual Atlanta C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

August 21, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Renaissance Waverly Hotel & Convention Center

11th Annual St. Louis C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

August 28, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Hilton St. Louis Frontenac

September 2025

5th Annual Florida C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

September 4, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Margaritaville Resort Orlando

17th Annual Boston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

September 11, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Harvard Club of Boston

13th Annual Toronto C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

September 18, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

The Clubhouse @ Royal Woodbine Golf Club

17th Annual Chicago C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

September 23, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

University Club of Chicago

16th Annual Detroit C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

September 25, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Orchard Lake Country Club

October 2025

17th Annual Silicon Valley C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

October 7, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Hyatt Centric Mountain View

16th Annual Southern California C-Level Technology Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM

October 9, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa

18th Annual Greenwich C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

October 16, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Rockrimmon Country Club

1st Annual Austin C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

October 21, 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Austin Country Club

11th Annual Minneapolis C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

October 28, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Interlachen Country Club

13th Annual Denver C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

October 30, 7:30 a.m. – 4:05 p.m. MT

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Conference Center

November 2025

11th Annual Charlotte C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

November 6, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Providence Country Club

15th Annual Houston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

November 20, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Venue to be determined

In addition, the 18th Annual New York Global Innovation Summit will be held on November 13 from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET at The Yale Club of New York. Discussions at this Summit will discuss how financial instability, tariffs, and geopolitical shifts reshape industries and the urgency of supply chain diversification.

Hunter Muller is also available for comment on global IT issues, including cybersecurity, geopolitical challenges, and how C-level tech executives should position themselves to take a leadership role in addressing them. He is a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years, and founded HMG Strategy in 2008.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

The company’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

The company’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, publications, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service, which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

In addition, its Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that affect businesses and industries.

The company’s business model is based on its 7 Pillars of Trust .

HMG Strategy: We Build Legends Here.

Contact: Peggy Pedwano, Executive Director of Operations, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at peggyp@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b0182eb-d09e-4cd7-a626-6510e0705792