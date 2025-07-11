U.S. Funeral Homes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Cremation Leads as Eco-Friendly Alternatives Gain Momentum, Pre-Planning Funeral Services Rise, Easing Financial Burdens

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Funeral Homes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Traditional Funeral Services, Cremation Services), Payment Model (Pre-Paid Funeral Plans, At-Need Funeral Services), Distribution Channel with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Funeral Homes Market was valued at USD 13.03 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 18.29 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.92%

The market is driven by changing cultural norms, economic factors, and technological advancements. Cremation has become the predominant choice. This trend is fueled by its affordability, flexibility, and increasing environmental consciousness. Eco-friendly alternatives, such as biodegradable urns and green burials, are gaining traction alongside innovations such as aquamation.







Moreover, pre-planning funeral services are increasingly popular, reflecting consumer preferences for reduced family burden and cost savings. Leading companies such as Service Corporation International and Park Lawn Corporation dominate the market with comprehensive service portfolios, including traditional funerals, cremation, memorialization products, and cemetery management.



In addition, the market is also witnessing increased consolidation, with smaller family-owned businesses being acquired by larger providers to streamline operations and offer standardized services.

U.S. Funeral Homes Market Report Highlights

In terms of service, the traditional funeral services segment dominated the market in 2024. The preference for traditional funerals remains strong despite the rising popularity of alternative options like cremation. This is attributed to the emotional significance and established practices associated with traditional services.

Based on payment model, the at-need funeral services segment dominated the market with a share in 2024. This growth can be attributed to the immediate payment for the services provided, requiring families to cover costs for transportation, body preparation, and facility use immediately.

In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. This growth can be attributed to the rising aging population and growing death rate. The major advantage of offline funeral and cremation services is the immediate availability of services, thus boosting the market's growth.

In December 2023, Everstory Partners reported a management transition for 84 properties, including 11 funeral homes, 72 cemeteries, and one crematory, across four states, including North Carolina, Michigan, South Carolina, and Kentucky. A subsidiary of Everstory Partners acquired these properties from Park Lawn Corporation.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in this fast-evolving market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered United States

Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Market Lineage Outlook

Parent Market Outlook

Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

Market Driver Analysis

Cultural shifts towards personalized and eco-friendly funerals

Increasing digital transformation

Rising demand for funeral planning

Market Restraint Analysis

High cost associated with funerals

Variation in regulations across countries

Regulatory Framework

Business Environment Analysis Tools

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Companies Featured

Service Corporation International

StoneMor

Carriage Services, Inc.

Foundation Partners Group, LLC

Everstory Partners

NorthStar Memorial Group

Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd.

Wilbert Funeral Services

Dignity Memorial

Neptune Society

