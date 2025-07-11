U.S. Gates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Eco-Friendly Materials Propel Growth Amid Rising Sustainability Trends

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Gates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Aluminum, Steel, PVC/Vinyl, Wood), End-use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Region (Northeast, Midwest, South, West), with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Gates Market was valued at USD 4.70 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.15 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.70%. Furthermore, the increasing use of smart and automated gates for improved convenience and security is boosting demand across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.







The U.S. market is undergoing notable progress fueled by sustainability trends and cutting-edge technologies. As eco-conscious construction gains momentum, both consumers and businesses are increasingly opting for sustainable gate materials that combine durability with reduced environmental impact. In addition to traditional options like steel and wood, there is a growing shift toward recyclable aluminum, composite wood, and vinyl-materials known for their longevity, low maintenance needs, and smaller carbon footprints.



Installing and maintaining gates, especially automated and advanced security systems, presents notable challenges in the U.S. market. Modern gate systems often demand specialized skills for installation, particularly those featuring electric motors, biometric access, or IoT integration. Unlike traditional manual gates, automated versions require precise wiring, motor setup, and software configuration, increasing reliance on professional installers and certified technicians. This results in higher upfront costs and makes it harder for homeowners and small businesses to access affordable solutions.



The U.S. gates market is characterized by high fragmentation and intense competition due to the presence of numerous small- and large-scale manufacturers. Leading companies are prioritizing innovation, automation, and the use of durable materials to align with changing consumer preferences. Moreover, the growing demand for smart and customizable gate solutions has heightened competition, spurring technological progress in both security and convenience features.



U.S. Gates Market Report Highlights

Based on material, the aluminum segment emerged as the market leader, accounting for 35.4% of the revenue share in 2024. This leading position is attributed to its lightweight nature, resistance to corrosion, and long-lasting durability. Additionally, aluminum is highly customizable, allowing for various designs, colors, and finishes to match different architectural styles.

Based on end use, the residential segment also led the market, holding a 43.19% revenue share in 2024. This demand in the residential sector is primarily driven by the growing need for security, privacy, and aesthetic enhancement. With increasing concerns about home safety and unauthorized access, homeowners are investing in gates to secure their properties.

Based on region, the Southern U.S. led the regional landscape, contributing 33.2% of the revenue share in 2024. The region leads in residential, commercial, and industrial development, with major metro areas witnessing increased housing demand, business expansion, and large-scale infrastructure projects, significantly impacting the gates market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 101 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered United States



Competitive Landscape

