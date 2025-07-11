Miningcoop Launches Free AI-Powered Cloud Mining Platform for Bitcoin in 2025, Empowering Global Crypto Investors Amid Bull Market Surge

London, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto market surges and fluctuates rapidly in 2025, Miningcoop emerges as a standout platform with its innovative, AI-powered free cloud mining service. Users can effortlessly mine Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) while enjoying stable daily returns, even amid volatile market conditions.

Free Mining Contracts – Welcome New Users!

Miningcoop integrates AI-based hash power optimization with green energy solutions, eliminating the need for expensive hardware or complex technical setups. Whether you're a crypto beginner or an experienced miner, Miningcoop provides accessible, eco-friendly cloud mining where everyone can participate and benefit from the crypto boom.

Key Advantages of Miningcoop AI Cloud Mining

AI Hashrate Optimization: Intelligent algorithms dynamically allocate mining resources for maximum earnings.

Intelligent algorithms dynamically allocate mining resources for maximum earnings. Multi-Currency Mining: Supports major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

Supports major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Zero Hardware Costs: No need to purchase or maintain physical mining machines.

No need to purchase or maintain physical mining machines. Stable Daily Earnings: Designed to withstand market volatility and deliver consistent daily returns.

Designed to withstand market volatility and deliver consistent daily returns. Mobile-Friendly Platform: Manage your mining operations anytime, anywhere via your phone.

Manage your mining operations anytime, anywhere via your phone. Secure and Transparent: Multi-layer encryption and audited asset systems protect your funds.

Beyond the free mining plan, Miningcoop also offers a wide range of high-yield, fixed-term upgrade contracts, with daily returns ranging from 3% to 9%, catering to users with different investment sizes and risk appetites. All contracts feature automated earnings settlement, requiring no manual action for effortless passive income growth.

Start Mining Bitcoin and Dogecoin Today with Miningcoop

Visit miningcoop.com and register a free account to begin your cloud mining journey:

Claim your $100 welcome bonus – no commitment or credit card required.

– no commitment or credit card required. Explore flexible contract durations , from 1-day to 7-day options.

, from 1-day to 7-day options. Leverage AI optimization for peak mining efficiency and energy usage.

for peak mining efficiency and energy usage. Track real-time earnings via mobile or desktop dashboard.

via mobile or desktop dashboard. Upon contract maturity, withdraw profits or reinvest with one click.

Miningcoop simplifies crypto mining: no hardware, no technical skills, no maintenance—just automated daily earnings in Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and more.

Real User Story: Earning Stable DOGE Returns During Market Downturn

In June 2025, as Bitcoin dropped over 9% below the $100,000 mark, many Miningcoop users continued to earn consistently through DOGE cloud mining.

Lisa T., a high school teacher from Texas, invested $3,900 in a 3-day Dogecoin smart contract and earned $426 in passive income during a bearish week.

“I thought a market downturn meant no profits. But DOGE mining stayed solid! Every morning I open the Miningcoop app, and my earnings are right there.” — Lisa T.

Final Thoughts

Founded in 2018, Miningcoop is a leading global cloud mining platform that offers easy, secure, and low-barrier access to crypto mining for users of all experience levels. By removing the need for hardware and technical expertise, Miningcoop builds an open and inclusive cloud mining ecosystem.

The platform supports a variety of flexible investment contracts across major cryptocurrencies such as BTC and DOGE, integrating AI-powered hashrate scheduling and green energy infrastructure to help users achieve efficient asset growth.

With its continuous rollout of innovative contracts and smart mining tools, Miningcoop is redefining modern crypto investment, enabling anyone to participate in this growing global trend with lower risk and greater efficiency.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this press release is not intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk, and there is potential for loss of funds. We strongly recommend conducting your own due diligence and consulting with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions related to cryptocurrencies or securities.