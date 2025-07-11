Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Analysis Report 2025-2034 | Cloud-Based Systems Lead, North America Sets Pace in Growth

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: With Focus on Application, Product, and Country Analysis 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retail sourcing and procurement market is anchored by the imperative to optimize cost, ensure supply-chain resilience and enhance agility amid increasingly complex omnichannel retail operations. Retailers are deploying modular procure-to-pay suites and supplier-management platforms that integrate strategic sourcing, contract-lifecycle management, spend analytics and supplier-risk monitoring into a unified digital backbone.

Core enabling technologies include cloud-native architectures that support rapid deployment and continuous upgrades; artificial intelligence and machine learning for demand forecasting, prescriptive sourcing and anomaly detection; blockchain for immutable supplier-transaction records; and low-code/no-code integration frameworks that connect procurement workflows with merchandising, inventory and logistics systems. Collectively, these innovations are driving a shift from reactive, transactional procurement to proactive, insight-driven supplier collaboration and value co-creation.

Currently, the retail sourcing and procurement market is in a high-growth phase characterized by rapid technology adoption and vigorous new-entrant activity. Following years of digital-transformation pilots, major retailers and mid-market chains alike are scaling cloud-based procurement-as-a-service deployments, while best-of-breed vendors and consultancies race to introduce AI-powered assistant bots, sustainability-linkage modules and community-intelligence marketplaces.

Although market consolidation is underway - driven by strategic acquisitions among tier-one suite providers and specialist entrants - fragmentation remains pronounced, leaving ample space for innovative startups to capture niche use cases (e.g., ESG data integration, blockchain traceability). This growth stage is expected to extend through the late 2020s, as ongoing advances in generative AI and embedded analytics continue to unlock new procurement-centric business models and performance-enhancing applications.

Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Key Players and Competition Synopsis

Competition in retail sourcing and procurement centers on the trade-off between broad functional depth and rapid innovation in specialized domains. Tier-one incumbents (SAP, Oracle, IBM) leverage their global implementation footprints and deep integrations with merchandising, inventory and ERP systems to serve large retailers with complex supply chains.

In contrast, agile vendors (Coupa, Ivalua, Epicor, GEP) emphasize cloud-native architectures, AI-powered decision-support and modular deployment models that drive faster time-to-value and continuous feature delivery. Niche players like Kinaxis and Basware further intensify competitive pressure by focusing on real-time demand sensing, supplier network orchestration and sustainability-linked sourcing. This dynamic fosters ongoing consolidation - through strategic partnerships and acquisitions - and compels all vendors to invest heavily in retail-specific innovations such as omnichannel supplier portals, embedded ESG metrics and predictive replenishment algorithms.

The retail sourcing and procurement market is dominated by a blend of comprehensive suite vendors and specialized solution providers. Leading enterprise platforms include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Coupa Software Inc., IBM Corporation and Infor Inc., which offer end-to-end source-to-pay capabilities tailored for retail workflows.

Best-of-breed specialists such as Epicor Software Corporation, Ivalua Inc., GEP Worldwide and Jaggaer Inc. differentiate through advanced spend analytics, supplier-risk management and AI-driven sourcing modules. Additionally, regional and niche players - Kinaxis, Proactis Holdings Plc., Basware Corporation, HighJump Software and Blue Yonder Group - address specific retail challenges like demand-driven replenishment, category management and omnichannel supplier collaboration

Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Segmentation:

Solution is one of the prominent application segments in the global retail sourcing and procurement market.

The global retail sourcing and procurement market is estimated to be led by the cloud-based segment in terms of deployment.

In the retail sourcing and procurement market, North America is anticipated to gain traction in terms of production, given the continuously changing retail scene, supply chain complexities, technological improvements, and shifting customer behaviors.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the demand drivers for the global retail sourcing and procurement market:

Rapid Digitalization and Adoption of Cloud-based Procurement Platforms

The global retail sourcing and procurement market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

High Upfront Investment and Complexity in Integrating Modern Sourcing Solutions with Legacy ERP Systems

Some prominent names established in the retail sourcing and procurement market are:

Kinaxis

Proactis Holdings Plc.

Coupa Software

HighJump Software

Basware Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation

JDA Software Group, Inc.

JAGGER, Inc.

Infor Nexus

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $11.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Stakeholder Analysis

1.2.1 Use Case

1.2.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.3 Market Dynamics Overview

1.3.1 Market Drivers

1.3.2 Market Restraints

1.3.3 Market Opportunities

1.4 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends

1.5 Future Outlook and Market Roadmap

2. Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market (by Component)

2.3.1 Solution

2.3.1.1 Strategic Sourcing

2.3.1.2 Supplier Management

2.3.1.3 Contract Management

2.3.1.4 Procure-to-pay

2.3.1.5 Spend Analysis

2.3.2 Service

2.3.2.1 Implementation

2.3.2.2 Consulting

2.3.2.3 Training & Support

3. Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market (by Deployment)

3.3.1 Cloud-Based

3.3.2 On-Premise

3.4 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market (by Enterprise Type)

3.4.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

3.4.2 Large Enterprises

4. Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market (by Region)

4.1 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 North America (by Country)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.4 Application

4.3.5 Product

4.3.6 Europe (by Country)

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.4.1 Regional Overview

4.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.4.4 Application

4.4.5 Product

4.4.6 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

4.5.1 Regional Overview

4.5.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.5.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.5.4 Application

4.5.5 Product

4.5.6 Rest-of-the-World (by Region)

4.5.6.1 South America

4.5.6.2 Middle East and Africa

5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.3 Top Competitors

5.3.4 Target Customers

5.3.5 Key Personnel

5.3.6 Analyst View

5.3.7 Market Share

