Davis Commodities Evaluates Strategic Solana Reserve to Support ESG-Linked Digital Initiatives

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK), a Singapore-based global agricultural commodities trading firm, today disclosed its intention to evaluate the establishment of a strategic reserve in Solana (SOL), as part of its broader digital innovation and treasury diversification roadmap. This early-stage initiative reflects DTCK’s continued exploration of emerging blockchain ecosystems beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, in line with evolving institutional interest in next-generation blockchain infrastructure.

Rethinking Digital Treasury: Why Solana?

As institutional adoption of digital assets accelerates, many forward-looking enterprises are considering blockchain networks that offer scalability and cost-efficiency. Solana, recognized for its high throughput (~65,000 transactions per second) and low transaction fees, has gained increased visibility among digital finance practitioners.

Davis Commodities is closely monitoring developments around Solana’s adoption by financial technology platforms and enterprise blockchain pilots. According to public reports, several global institutions—including participants in the R3 consortium—are exploring Solana-enabled tokenization frameworks. Industry observers have also noted increased treasury interest in Solana from digital asset managers and listed companies.

Potential Strategic Use Cases Under Evaluation

DTCK is currently assessing the feasibility of the following initiatives:

Diversified Treasury Allocation: Consideration of a 5–10% allocation of excess treasury funds to Solana, subject to internal risk evaluation and compliance review.

Tokenized Commodity Integration: Exploring the use of SOL as a utility asset for pilot projects involving tokenized ESG-certified agricultural trade and carbon-credit-linked settlements.

Infrastructure Partnerships: Engaging in preliminary discussions with blockchain infrastructure providers to evaluate stablecoin interoperability and on-chain settlement functionality.



Broader Context: Growing Institutional Interest in Solana

Solana has gained significant traction in the digital asset space, driven by recent developments. In July 2025, the launch of a Solana-linked ETF with integrated staking strategies in the U.S. market marked a major step toward mainstream adoption. Additionally, third-party reports reveal that several Asian financial institutions are considering Solana reserves as part of their broader digital asset strategies.

Executive Commentary

Ms. Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman of Davis Commodities, commented:

"As digital asset infrastructure matures, exploring technologies that enhance transparency, speed, and traceability in cross-border commodity flows is essential. Our evaluation of Solana demonstrates our focus on innovation and long-term impact, particularly at the intersection of ESG outcomes and blockchain efficiencies."

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.daviscl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the fundraising plans of Davis Commodities Limited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “project,” “predict,” “budget,” “forecast,” “continue,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or negative versions of those expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company’s filings with the SEC identify and discuss other important risks and uncertainties that could cause events and results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Davis Commodities Limited assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.