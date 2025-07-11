Junior Patriots™ Begins Initiative to Turn 1,000 Young Americans Into #1 Best Selling Authors in 2025

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junior Patriots™ the preferred charity of Smith Profits™, a Robert J. Smith, Productions™ Company, is turning young American patriots into #1 Best Selling Authors with the nonprofit’s WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! book series. This innovative series inspires youth to showcase their patriotism through writing, publishing and achievement. This brand-new series is open to those from kindergarten through grad school, law school, or medical school, regardless of age. Individuals in the work force as well as those looking for work, are welcome to participate as well.

Schools, youth sports leagues and other youth organizations are welcome to publish essays from their students and participants in anthologies in the charity’s WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! series, as well.

The idea from this initiative came from Smith pulling books and magazines from his library that his own children had essays published in from elementary school through college. Smith has seen many publishing companies work with schools to have the work of children published. However, he has never seen even one such publication become a #1 Best Seller.

Since Smith has multiple #1 Best Selling books of his own and he’s been able to market his client’s books to #1 Best Seller status through his company, Smith Profits™, he has decided that America’s youth deserves no less than the same #1 rankings, in return for their hard work and demonstrations of their American Patriotism.

Smith founded the charity to assure that all youngsters may take advantage of an opportunity that he never had in his youth. Junior Profits™ was established after Smith’s decades-long career in financial services as a #1 worldwide production leader with multiple Fortune 500 Companies.

In 2024, Smith joined forces with Wallace, a retired police officer and a retired CEO of UPS International, to bring a new wave of patriotism back to America. Wallace’s #1 Best Seller, American Madness: Waking Up To Woke is becoming a reference manual to help separate fact from fiction when it comes to the adverse effect that wokeism has had over America in the 21st century.



With #1 Best Selling books, award-winning careers, and a shared dedication to education and civic engagement, Smith and Wallace are creating a movement centered on truth, resilience, and patriotism. Together, they are reawakening national pride through literary expression and civic action, from the youngest and newest of American patriots to the oldest and most steadfast American patriots of our great nation.

This transition marked the genesis of Smith’s literary career. He quickly made waves with the “INFLUENCE IN ACTION™” series and his contributions to “SALES GENIUS #1,” which outperformed Jordan Belfort’s “THE WAY OF THE WOLF” on Amazon’s Best Seller list.

However, Smith’s greatest impact may yet come from his non-profit initiative, Junior Patriots™, a program aimed at inspiring students to embrace patriotism and become published authors. Smith’s "WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!" series helps youth reflect on foundational values while giving them a powerful head start in academic and professional life.

Students, athletes, scouts, and other youths, write essays in collective anthologies about what they love most about America, as individuals. This helps children and young adults think for themselves and develop the confidence that comes from a sense of accomplishment for not only becoming published authors, as Smith’s children were in elementary school, also for becoming #1 Best Selling Authors, which they include on the college and career applications.

Junior Patriots™ goal? To turn 1,000 students into #1 Best Selling authors in 2025, and then doing the same for 10,000 more in 2026, and each year, after that. https://JuniorPatriots.us

“Now is the time to bring patriotism back into America’s schools. Now is the time to provide America’s youth with the confidence and purpose that they need to succeed and to become leaders.” – Robert J. Smith, MFA

Smith and Junior Patriots’™ counterpart in this national effort is Wallace, #1 Best Selling Author of the provocative AMERICAN MADNESS: WAKING UP TO WOKE. With a career that spanned over 200 countries and oversight of 60,000 employees, Wallace’s experience in global leadership is both vast and deeply rooted in real-world challenges. During his tenure at UPS, Wallace learned the importance of cultural adaptability and global respect. “The American way,” he notes, “is not the only way.” Yet despite this internationalist outlook, Wallace is deeply concerned about the internal deterioration of American values—particularly as modern ideological trends like Critical Race Theory and Cancel Culture gain prominence.

His book, AMERICAN MADNESS, isn’t simply a polemic; it’s a commonsense guide to what has helped build America into a world superpower and the ideologies that threaten our country’s strength, and greatness . Wallace draws upon decades of experience living and working under different political systems—including socialism and communism—to underscore what he sees as the dangers of America’s ideological shift. From gender identity debates to CRT in schools, Wallace argues that these movements erode the shared values of integrity, honesty, dignity, and freedom that once defined American life. His book serves as both a warning and a guide for citizens who feel alienated in today’s socio-political climate. https://www.americanmadnesswoke.com/

What ties these two men together in their efforts to strengthen America, isn’t just a shared belief in the American ideal, but also a practical approach to change-making and decades invested in improving the lives of others. Smith’s Junior Patriots™ program reflects a long-term investment in education and empowerment. Rather than simply lament the loss of patriotism, Smith is rebuilding it from the ground up—one student, one book, one community at a time. With corporate sponsorships as low as $76 per student and monthly donations starting at $17.76, the program is designed to be as comprehensive as it is impactful. Individual and corporate donations assure that every child in America has the opportunity to become a Junior Patriot™. Brian Sexton, Voice of the Jacksonville Jaguars – Daily News Network

Wallace, meanwhile, brings a statesman’s perspective to the cultural conversation. His past roles—as a police officer, restaurateur, and even as inaugural chairman for the newly incorporated city of Milton, Georgia—reflect a lifelong commitment to service. His career includes chairing over 30 boards, receiving civic awards such as the Chief’s Award in law enforcement, and writing several books that straddle the worlds of leadership, culture, and politics. His earlier work, LEADERSHIP LESSONS FROM A UPS DRIVER, is a business classic, while his historical cookbook, IRISH PUBS IN AMERICA, won acclaim in a completely different genre.

Together, Smith and Wallace form a complementary team: one mobilizes the youth, the other addresses the nation. Smith plants seeds for future leaders through writing and mentorship, while Wallace calls on today’s citizens to protect the legacy of past generations. The synergy between them is exemplified in their collaboration on literary projects, including the mutual forewords they’ve penned for each other’s works—proof of the mutual respect and shared mission that binds them.

The results speak volumes. AMERICAN MADNESS has topped the Best Seller charts not just in the United States, also in Canada, the UK, and Australia. It has outranked widely recognized titles such as The New Jim Crow, Mindful Race Talk, and even Michelle Obama’s, BECOMING.

Meanwhile, the Junior Patriots™ initiative continues to grow, equipping students with publishing credentials that give them an undeniable edge on college applications and career pathways.

In a society overwhelmed by digital noise and divided by culture wars, Smith and Wallace offer a return to foundational clarity. Their efforts remind Americans—young and old—that patriotism is not blind loyalty, rather it is active engagement in the democratic experiment. Whether it’s through Best Selling books, youth mentorship, or public discourse, they are each building avenues where truth, freedom, and opportunity aren’t just ideals—they’re daily practices.

Their combined message is simple, yet powerful: America’s future depends on rediscovering and defending its past. In cultivating informed, resilient, and confident citizens, Smith and Wallace are ensuring that the next generation doesn’t just inherit a country—they understand why our United States of America is worth fighting for.

Smith and Wallace’s books are available through their respective sites, Amazon and wherever fine books are sold.

Robert J. Smith’s #1 Best Sellers

Ron Wallace’s #1 Best Sellers

Smith Profits preferred charity is Junior Patriots. Encouraging Patriotism In America and

Turning Students Into #1 Best Selling Authors, with their What I Love About America! book series, providing America’s youth with lasting confidence and a definite purpose.

Junior Patriots nonprofit is located in Winter Garden, Florida, as is Smith Profits. The company’s core businesses, which includes; Branding, and Content; Public Relations and Influence; Books and Comic Books That Sell Your Company’s Products and Services; Television, Commercials and Film.

For more information, visit Robert J. Smith, and follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and IMDb.

Junior Patriots Media Contacts: Robert J. Smith, MFA, (407) 508-0200. Smitty@JuniorPatriots.com and Kent Clark Press@RobertJSmith.com.

SOURCE – Kent Clark. Junior Patriots™ is a 501(c)(3) organization.