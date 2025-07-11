Cannabis Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Key Dynamics, Porter's Analysis, Industry Value Chain Analysis, Policies and Regulations, & Strategic Recommendations

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cannabis Market is expected to grow from US$59.603 billion in 2025 to US$132.935 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 17.40%.







There are a variety of psychological and physiological effects associated with cannabis consumption, such as altered states of consciousness, euphoria, trouble focusing, impaired balance and fine psychomotor control, reduced short-term memory, relaxation, and increased appetite.

Legal growers & producers, customers, independent industrial standards bodies, auxiliary goods and service providers, regulators, and experts on cannabis and hemp, its industrial derivative, comprise the cannabis business. Regulatory limitations have hindered the cannabis business for most of recent history, but as more countries allow medicinal and adult use, the legal cannabis sector has grown quickly. Therefore, the rising legalization of cannabis products for medicinal purposes in various countries is the primary reason driving the growth of the global market during the projection period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $59.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $132.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global





Business Landscape

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Policies and Regulations

Strategic Recommendations

Companies Featured

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Tilary, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

CannTrust Holdings Inc.

VIVI Cannabis Inc.

Cronos Group Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

OrganiGram Holdings

Lexaria Corp.

ABcann Medicinals Inc.

Cannabis Market By Type

Flowers/Buds

Concentrates

Cannabis Market By End-User

Medical

Recreational

Industrial Hemp

Cannabis Market By Component

THC-Dominant

Balanced THC and CBD

CBD-Dominant

Cannabis Market By Geography

North America USA Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others

Middle East And Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Others

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24ekfs

