Cannabis Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Key Dynamics, Porter's Analysis, Industry Value Chain Analysis, Policies and Regulations, & Strategic Recommendations

The Cannabis Market is expected to grow from US$59.603 billion in 2025 to US$132.935 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 17.40%.
There are a variety of psychological and physiological effects associated with cannabis consumption, such as altered states of consciousness, euphoria, trouble focusing, impaired balance and fine psychomotor control, reduced short-term memory, relaxation, and increased appetite.
Legal growers & producers, customers, independent industrial standards bodies, auxiliary goods and service providers, regulators, and experts on cannabis and hemp, its industrial derivative, comprise the cannabis business. Regulatory limitations have hindered the cannabis business for most of recent history, but as more countries allow medicinal and adult use, the legal cannabis sector has grown quickly. Therefore, the rising legalization of cannabis products for medicinal purposes in various countries is the primary reason driving the growth of the global market during the projection period.
Business Landscape
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Industry Value Chain Analysis
- Policies and Regulations
- Strategic Recommendations
Companies Featured
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Tilary, Inc.
- Canopy Growth Corporation
- CannTrust Holdings Inc.
- VIVI Cannabis Inc.
- Cronos Group Inc.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- OrganiGram Holdings
- Lexaria Corp.
- ABcann Medicinals Inc.
Cannabis Market By Type
- Flowers/Buds
- Concentrates
Cannabis Market By End-User
- Medical
- Recreational
- Industrial Hemp
Cannabis Market By Component
- THC-Dominant
- Balanced THC and CBD
- CBD-Dominant
Cannabis Market By Geography
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East And Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Others
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Others
