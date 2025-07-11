Cannabis Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Key Dynamics, Porter's Analysis, Industry Value Chain Analysis, Policies and Regulations, & Strategic Recommendations

The global cannabis market is projected to expand from USD 59.603 billion in 2025 to USD 132.935 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.40%. Key factors include increased legalization for medicinal use. Market segmentation: type, end-user, component, and geography, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more.

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cannabis Market is expected to grow from US$59.603 billion in 2025 to US$132.935 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 17.40%.



There are a variety of psychological and physiological effects associated with cannabis consumption, such as altered states of consciousness, euphoria, trouble focusing, impaired balance and fine psychomotor control, reduced short-term memory, relaxation, and increased appetite.

Legal growers & producers, customers, independent industrial standards bodies, auxiliary goods and service providers, regulators, and experts on cannabis and hemp, its industrial derivative, comprise the cannabis business. Regulatory limitations have hindered the cannabis business for most of recent history, but as more countries allow medicinal and adult use, the legal cannabis sector has grown quickly. Therefore, the rising legalization of cannabis products for medicinal purposes in various countries is the primary reason driving the growth of the global market during the projection period.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages142
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$59.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$132.94 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate17.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Business Landscape

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Opportunities
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Industry Value Chain Analysis
  • Policies and Regulations
  • Strategic Recommendations

Companies Featured

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc.
  • Tilary, Inc.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc.
  • VIVI Cannabis Inc.
  • Cronos Group Inc.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals
  • OrganiGram Holdings
  • Lexaria Corp.
  • ABcann Medicinals Inc.

Cannabis Market By Type

  • Flowers/Buds
  • Concentrates

Cannabis Market By End-User

  • Medical
  • Recreational
  • Industrial Hemp

Cannabis Market By Component

  • THC-Dominant
  • Balanced THC and CBD
  • CBD-Dominant

Cannabis Market By Geography

  • North America
    • USA
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Others
  • Europe
    • United Kingdom
    • Germany
    • France
    • Spain
    • Others
  • Middle East And Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Others
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Taiwan
    • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24ekfs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

