Construction Global Industry Guide 2020-2029 | 2025 Edition Now Available

In 2024, the global construction industry recorded an annual growth of 3.3%. The growth is attributed to rising household consumption expenditure on housing, either through the development of new homes, renovations, or upgrades.

Global Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Key Highlights

Construction market includes both residential and non-residential construction. Market value refers to the total output value of construction activity in a specific year. Construction output value is defined as the total value of construction activity in any given period, including costs related to all materials, equipment, and services used.

Residential construction refers to the process of building structures primarily intended for people to live in. The residential market includes demolition, new construction, refurbishment, and repair & maintenance. Non-residential construction refers to the process of building structures that are not intended for residential purposes. The non-residential segment includes commercial construction, energy and utilities construction, industrial construction, infrastructure construction, and institutional construction.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for few countries such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global construction industry recorded revenues of $14.59 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The non-residential segment accounted for the industry's largest proportion in 2024, with total revenues of $9.32 trillion, equivalent to 63.9% of the industry's overall value.

Companies Featured

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

Aecon Group Inc

AF Gruppen ASA

Aibel AS

Alarko Holding AS

Andrade Gutierrez SA

Aveng Ltd

Balfour Beatty Plc

Ballast Nedam NV

Barratt Redrow Plc

Bechtel Group Inc

Bilfinger SE

Bouygues SA

CCLA Group

China Communications Construction Co Ltd

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd

China Railway Group Ltd

China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd

CIMIC Group Ltd

City Developments Ltd

Coconal SAPI de CV

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV

D.R. Horton Inc

Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd

Downer EDI Ltd

Eiffage SA

EllisDon Corp

ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS

Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA

FCC Construccion SA

Ferrovial SE

Fluor Corp

Frasers Property Ltd

Grupo Carso SA de CV

Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA

GS Engineering & Construction Corp

Hindustan Construction Co Ltd

HOCHTIEF AG

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Ircon International Ltd

J Hutchinson Pty Ltd

Kajima Corp

Kier Group Plc

Kiewit Corp

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Lendlease Corp Ltd

Lennar Corp

LSR Group

Maire SpA

Max Bogl Bauservice GmbH & Co KG

Morgan Sindall Group Plc

Mostotrest

MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA

MT Hojgaard Holding A/S

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd

NCC AB

NCC Construction Danmark AS

NCC Ltd

Novonor SA

Nurol Holding Inc

Obayashi Corp

Obrascon Huarte Lain SA

PCL Constructors Inc

Peab AB

Per Aarsleff Holding AS

POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT PP (Persero) Tbk

PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk

Raubex Group Ltd

Rizzani de Eccher SpA

Ronesans Holding AS

Royal BAM Group NV

Royal Volker Wessels Stevin NV

Samsung C&T Corp

Sekisui House Ltd

Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd

Skanska AB

Spie Batignolles

SRV Group Plc

Stantec Inc

STRABAG SE

Tata Projects Ltd

Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd

Turner Construction Co

Veidekke ASA

Vinci SA

Webuild SpA

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd

Woh Hup Pvt Ltd

Yanlord Land Group Ltd

YIT Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kocrvn

