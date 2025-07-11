Construction Global Industry Guide 2020-2029 | 2025 Edition Now Available

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2024, the global construction industry recorded an annual growth of 3.3%. The growth is attributed to rising household consumption expenditure on housing, either through the development of new homes, renovations, or upgrades.
Global Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Key Highlights
- Construction market includes both residential and non-residential construction. Market value refers to the total output value of construction activity in a specific year. Construction output value is defined as the total value of construction activity in any given period, including costs related to all materials, equipment, and services used.
- Residential construction refers to the process of building structures primarily intended for people to live in. The residential market includes demolition, new construction, refurbishment, and repair & maintenance. Non-residential construction refers to the process of building structures that are not intended for residential purposes. The non-residential segment includes commercial construction, energy and utilities construction, industrial construction, infrastructure construction, and institutional construction.
- All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for few countries such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.
- The global construction industry recorded revenues of $14.59 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% between 2019 and 2024.
- The non-residential segment accounted for the industry's largest proportion in 2024, with total revenues of $9.32 trillion, equivalent to 63.9% of the industry's overall value.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global construction industry
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global construction industry
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key construction industry players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global construction industry with five year forecasts
- Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Asia-Pacific economy
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global construction industry by value in 2024?
- What will be the size of the global construction industry in 2029?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global construction industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Construction
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Companies Featured
- Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
- Aecon Group Inc
- AF Gruppen ASA
- Aibel AS
- Alarko Holding AS
- Andrade Gutierrez SA
- Aveng Ltd
- Balfour Beatty Plc
- Ballast Nedam NV
- Barratt Redrow Plc
- Bechtel Group Inc
- Bilfinger SE
- Bouygues SA
- CCLA Group
- China Communications Construction Co Ltd
- China Railway Construction Corp Ltd
- China Railway Group Ltd
- China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd
- CIMIC Group Ltd
- City Developments Ltd
- Coconal SAPI de CV
- Consorcio ARA SAB de CV
- D.R. Horton Inc
- Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd
- Downer EDI Ltd
- Eiffage SA
- EllisDon Corp
- ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS
- Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA
- FCC Construccion SA
- Ferrovial SE
- Fluor Corp
- Frasers Property Ltd
- Grupo Carso SA de CV
- Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA
- GS Engineering & Construction Corp
- Hindustan Construction Co Ltd
- HOCHTIEF AG
- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
- Ircon International Ltd
- J Hutchinson Pty Ltd
- Kajima Corp
- Kier Group Plc
- Kiewit Corp
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd
- Lendlease Corp Ltd
- Lennar Corp
- LSR Group
- Maire SpA
- Max Bogl Bauservice GmbH & Co KG
- Morgan Sindall Group Plc
- Mostotrest
- MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA
- MT Hojgaard Holding A/S
- Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd
- NCC AB
- NCC Construction Danmark AS
- NCC Ltd
- Novonor SA
- Nurol Holding Inc
- Obayashi Corp
- Obrascon Huarte Lain SA
- PCL Constructors Inc
- Peab AB
- Per Aarsleff Holding AS
- POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
- PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk
- PT PP (Persero) Tbk
- PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk
- PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk
- Raubex Group Ltd
- Rizzani de Eccher SpA
- Ronesans Holding AS
- Royal BAM Group NV
- Royal Volker Wessels Stevin NV
- Samsung C&T Corp
- Sekisui House Ltd
- Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd
- Skanska AB
- Spie Batignolles
- SRV Group Plc
- Stantec Inc
- STRABAG SE
- Tata Projects Ltd
- Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd
- Turner Construction Co
- Veidekke ASA
- Vinci SA
- Webuild SpA
- Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd
- Woh Hup Pvt Ltd
- Yanlord Land Group Ltd
- YIT Corp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kocrvn
