Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

In November 2021, KBR announced that HomeSafe Alliance LLC (“HomeSafe”), a KBR led joint venture, was awarded a multi-billion dollar contract under which HomeSafe would become the household goods and move management service provider for the U.S. Armed Services, U.S. Department of Defense Transportation Command (“DoD”) for civilians and their families.

As recently as May 6, 2025, KBR management assured investors that: (i) “HomeSafe[‘s] relationship is strong with a commitment on both sides to make this program successful[;]” and that “we are very confident in the future of this program.”

On June 18, 2025, however, the U.S. Department of Defense cancelled its global household goods contract awarded to HomeSafe, stating that the contract was cancelled “for cause due to HAS’s demonstrated inability to fulfill their obligations and deliver high quality moves to Service members.” The U.S. Department of Defense’s decision reportedly came after months of widespread issues with the contract, including delays, missed pickups, and damaged items.

On this news, KBR’s stock price fell $3.85, or 7.3%, to close at $48.93 per share on June 20, 2025, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in KBR securities, and wish to participate, learn more, click here, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

