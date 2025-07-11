PS Miner Announces Global Cloud Mining Expansion and Insights into Recent $8 Billion Bitcoin Transfer

Eastleigh, England, UK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Some believe Bitcoin’s rise is just beginning, sparking huge interest in the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, who has remained anonymous despite multiple attempts to unmask him.

Now, as a perfect storm sweeps over Bitcoin, an anonymous $8.6 billion Bitcoin transfer, just weeks after Ripple XRP co-founder Arthur Britto broke his 14-year silence, has sparked wild speculation that he could be Satoshi Nakamoto.

Forbes’ Crypto Assets and Blockchain Advisor: (Ahead of Wall Street) Here you can “Discover Blockbuster Blockbusters That Could Promise 1,000%+ Gains!”

How to quickly obtain more cryptocurrencies? This is when the world’s leading cloud mining platform, PS Miner, was born.

What is PS Miner Mining

PS Miner is a leading global integrated mining and mining service provider, providing customers with one-stop solutions such as cloud mining. PS Miner is committed to building a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent computing power service solutions to global customers.

On this platform, customers can choose different mining machine packages to earn income. After the payment is confirmed, PS Miner will provide computing power to the mining pool, and the mining pool will transfer the income directly to the customer’s account. PS Miner will be responsible for providing computing power to the mining pool according to customer needs, which means that customers do not need to purchase mining machines by themselves.

How to get started?

Register as a member. Choose a contract that suits you and make payment.

3.Wait for the contract to expire and withdraw your earnings.

The display of some contract benefits is as follows:

Mining machine type Investment time Total Return Avalon Miner A15-194T $100 2 days 100 USD + 7.2 USD ANTMINER Bitcoin Miner S21 Pro $500 5 days 500 USD + 31.75 USD MICROBT WhatsMiner M66S $3,000 20 days 3,000 USD + 840 USD Bitcoin Miner S21e XP Hyd $10,000 45 days 10,000 USD + 7,200 USD Avalon Air Cooling Mining Box-20ft $100,000 55 days 100,000 USD + 104,500 USD

For more information about the contract, please visit:

https://psminer.com/project

Advantages of PS Miner:

Flexible contracts – different daily return packages are available depending on the investment amount. Data protection – SSL protection and DDoS-resistant servers. Multiple cryptocurrencies supported – you can earn profits in BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, USDC, XRP, SOL, DOGE or BCH. New user bonus – get a $12 passive income bonus after registration. Global accessibility – you can use the platform anywhere via your mobile device. Low cost – no equipment purchase or maintenance costs, everything is managed by PS Miner. 24/7 customer support – continuously meeting all your needs.





More contact information:

Application: APP download

PS Miner makes mining easier, more reliable and more environmentally friendly.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.