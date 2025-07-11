RI Mining Launches AI-Powered Cloud Mining App, Offers $50,000 Airdrop and Opens Zero-Barrier Registration

Chicago, Illinois, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies are deeply integrated, global crypto infrastructure platform RIMining officially announces the launch of its brand-new AI-driven mobile cloud mining app. The platform is dedicated to providing users worldwide with a smarter and easier way to acquire digital assets. To celebrate the release of the new app, RIMining is simultaneously launching a limited-time airdrop campaign totaling up to $50,000 and fully opening zero-barrier registration. Whether you are a crypto novice or an experienced investor, users can start generating passive income from cryptocurrencies with just one click on their mobile devices—no need to purchase mining hardware or possess technical knowledge.



RI Mining’s CEO stated:

"Our goal in launching this AI cloud mining app is to enable more ordinary people to easily participate in mining and realize digital asset appreciation. The limited-time $50,000 airdrop and zero-barrier registration are designed to break down traditional mining's technical and financial barriers. Through this innovation, RIMining hopes to offer a simpler and fairer participation method to global users, sharing in the growth opportunities of the digital economy."





How to Join RI Mining?

1. Create an Account

Visit the official website www.rimining.com or download the brand-new RIMining AI cloud mining app to complete quick, zero-barrier registration—no professional knowledge or equipment required.

2. Claim Airdrop Rewards

Upon successful registration, immediately participate in the limited-time airdrop campaign to receive a portion of the $50,000 reward for a strong mining start.

3. Choose Mining Contracts

Select supported mainstream cryptocurrency contracts (such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE) according to your preferences. The system will automatically allocate optimal resources through AI-powered computing power scheduling.

4. Start Mining and Earn

One-click to start mining; earnings are automatically settled daily. You can check your account earnings at any time, truly achieving effortless passive income.

RI Mining AI Cloud Mining App Advantages

Leading AI Computing Power Scheduling Technology

RIMining utilizes proprietary AI algorithms to dynamically optimize computing power allocation, ensuring maximum mining efficiency, higher stability, and increased returns.

Zero-Barrier Easy Onboarding

No need to buy hardware or possess technical knowledge. Users can quickly start cloud mining by registering through the mobile app, suitable for beginners and experienced investors alike.

Multi-Currency Support, Flexible Choice

The platform supports multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE), catering to diverse asset allocation needs.

Smart Contract Automatic Settlement

Transparent and automatic earnings settlement is ensured via smart contracts, allowing users to monitor daily returns in real-time without manual intervention.

Global Coverage and Compliance

Services cover more than 180 countries, backed by comprehensive compliance systems and risk control mechanisms to protect user assets and privacy.

Generous Reward Incentive Mechanisms

Including registration airdrops, high referral bonuses, and daily sign-in points, helping users quickly accumulate earnings and easily expand passive income sources.

About RI Mining

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the UK, RIMining is a global leader in cryptocurrency cloud mining. The company operates over 80 professional mining farms worldwide, with a service network covering more than 190 countries and over 18 million registered users. Leveraging advanced AI technology, RIMining provides low-threshold, intelligent mining solutions that enable users of all levels to safely and efficiently participate in the digital asset ecosystem and achieve stable returns.

Asset Security and Compliance

RIMining always places user asset security as a top priority, building a multi-layered, comprehensive security system. The platform employs bank-level encryption, cold and hot wallet separation, and two-factor authentication to fully protect user assets. Meanwhile, the smart contract automatic settlement mechanism ensures earnings are transparent and verifiable. RIMining regularly undergoes third-party security audits to provide a stable and trustworthy mining environment for users worldwide.

Leading the Intelligent Transformation of Digital Asset Mining

With the continuous advancement of AI technology, RIMining is pioneering a new wave in digital asset mining through its innovative AI cloud mining platform. The new mobile app significantly lowers the barrier to mining entry, offering a convenient and secure gateway for global users. RIMining empowers more ordinary people to share in the opportunities brought by the digital economy.

Now, we invite you to join RIMining, embark on your intelligent mining journey, and seize the golden opportunity of digital asset appreciation.

Official Website: www.rimining.com

Email: info@rimining.com

App Download: https://www.rimining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.