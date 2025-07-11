Ammonia Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonia Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global ammonia capacity is poised to grow significantly by more than 25% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period, as it is a highly versatile petrochemical with a wide range of applications in agriculture, cleaning products, refrigeration, water treatment, and the production of various chemicals such as ammonium compounds and synthetic fibers. North America is set to dominate this growth, due to its increased demand as a fertilizer in the agriculture industry.



Scope

Global ammonia capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

Global ammonia planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries

Key details of the ammonia plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Key Highlights

Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution by Region

Ammonia Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock

Regional Ammonia Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Ammonia Additions

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Ammonia Plants by Region

New Projects Announcements

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Ammonia Plants

02. Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global Ammonia Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

Ammonia Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

Ammonia Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

03. Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024

Global Ammonia Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

04. Ammonia Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

Ammonia Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in Asia

05. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in North America

Ammonia Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in North America

06. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in FSU

Ammonia Capacity in FSU by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in FSU by Country

07. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in the Middle East

Ammonia Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in the Middle East

08. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in Africa

Ammonia Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in Africa

09. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in Europe

Ammonia Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in Europe by Country

10. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in Oceania

Ammonia Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in Oceania by Country

11. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in South America

Ammonia Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in South America by Country

12. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in Caribbean

Ammonia Capacity in Caribbean by Country, 2020-2030

