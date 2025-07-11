Disruptive Themes That Have Driven M&A Activity in Q1 2025 in the Energy Sector

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Energy M&A Deals Q1 2025 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global energy market in Q1 2025 witnessed deals worth $107 billion, a fall of 5% compared to Q1 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $82 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), a decrease of 4% compared to Q1 2024.
Scope
This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q1 2025 in Energy Sector and identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q1 2025 in the Energy Sector
Reasons to Buy
- Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
- In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in Energy sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Review of the Energy M&A Market - Q1 2025
- Top Energy M&A Deals by Sector - Q1 2025
- Energy M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - Q1 2025
- Top Themes Driving Energy M&A Activity - Q1 2025
- Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria
- Appendix 2: Top Themes for 2025 in Energy
- Appendix 3: Thematic Research Methodology
