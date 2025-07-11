Disruptive Themes That Have Driven M&A Activity in Q1 2025 in the Consumer Sector

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Consumer M&A Deals Q1 2025 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global consumer market in Q1 2025 witnessed deals worth $75 billion, a growth of 84% compared to Q1 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $59 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), an increase of 156% compared to Q1 2024.
This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q1 2025 in Consumer Sector. It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q1 2025 in the Consumer Sector
Reasons to Buy
- Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
- In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in Consumer sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Review of the Consumer M&A Market - Q1 2025
- Top Consumer M&A Deals by Sector - Q1 2025
- Consumer M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - Q1 2025
- Top Themes Driving Consumer M&A Activity - Q1 2025
- Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria
- Appendix 2: Top Themes for 2025 in Consumer
- Appendix 3: Thematic Research Methodology
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Brigade Capital Management, LP
- Macellum Capital Management LLC
- Maruha Nichiro Corp
- PepsiCo Inc
- Greencore Group Plc
- Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd
- Sycamore Partners
- Affinity Equity Partners Ltd
- Salling Group AS
- Blackstone Infrastructure Partners LP
- Prosus NV
- Celsius Holdings Inc
- Kontoor Brands Inc
- Sherwin-Williams Co
- Hyatt Hotels Corp
- QXO Inc
- Mowi ASA
- HongShan Capital Group
- Flowers Foods Inc
- Paloma Rheem Holdings Co., Ltd.
- CVC Capital Partners Plc
- Family Dollar Stores Inc
- Seafood Connection Holding B.V.
- Vngr Beverage, LLC
- Bakkavor Group Plc
- Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
- Yupi Indo Jelly Gum Corp
- Rimi Baltic AB
- Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC
- Just Eat Takeawaycom NV
- Alani Nutrition
- Helly Hansen AS
- BASF
- Playa Hotels & Resorts NV
- Beacon Roofing Supply Inc
- Nova Sea AS
- Marshall Group AB
- Simple Mills Inc
- Fujitsu General Ltd
- Serin Co Ltd
