Bogotá Region Strengthens Its Position as a Strategic Destination for Foreign Investment at ProColombia’s Business Matchmaking Forum

CALI, Colombia, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest in Bogotá will actively participate in the Business Matchmaking Forum “Colombia, the Country of Beauty,” organized by ProColombia at the Valle del Pacífico Events Center in Cali. The event will bring together hundreds of national and international companies interested in exploring investment, trade, and expansion opportunities in Colombia.

Carlos Alberto Suárez, Executive Director of Invest in Bogotá, and Mónica Sánchez, Investment Promotion Manager, will lead the agency’s participation through meetings with foreign companies from countries such as the United States, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, and Chile, among others. These meetings will focus on sectors such as infrastructure, services, and high-value manufacturing.

The Business Matchmaking Forum serves as a key platform to showcase Bogotá Region as a competitive, trustworthy, and rapidly transforming destination. Meetings will be held with investors interested in contributing to strategic projects that promote the city’s urban, logistical, and sustainable development.

Throughout the event, Invest in Bogotá will present the prioritized sectors for the region, including infrastructure, technology, knowledge-based services, creative industries, health, sustainability, and mobility. The agency will also highlight progress in major urban projects, the consolidation of Shared Services Centers, and the strengthening of the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem.

“These spaces allow us to strengthen relationships with companies and international investors and demonstrate that Bogotá is fully prepared to welcome investment that generates positive impact, quality employment, and regional development. Our goal is to ensure that every foreign project entering the city benefits from the technical and strategic support of Invest in Bogotá,” said Mónica Sánchez.

Invest in Bogotá’s participation in these kinds of forums reaffirms its commitment to connecting the city with the world and positioning it as a leading investment hub in Latin America, backed by talent, infrastructure, and long-term vision.

Invest in Bogotá is a public-private partnership between the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and the Bogotá City Government. Its mission is to facilitate international investment, attract world-class meetings and events, and strengthen the high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem, all to foster the region’s socioeconomic development, competitiveness, and quality of life—positioning Bogotá Region as the preferred business destination in Latin America.

