Dispovac Systems Inc. Announces Expansion, Charting Major Growth with Plans to Onboard New Subcontractors

Edmonton, Alberta, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dispovac Systems Inc., an Edmonton-based industrial waste management company, is proud to announce its plan to expand its subcontractor network of hydrovac partners by the end of the year. This ambitious growth strategy comes as part of a broader mission to increase capacity, improve service accessibility, and strengthen Dispovac’s position as the leading hydrovac waste facility in Western Canada.

Operating 24/7 with an unwavering commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Dispovac Systems Inc. has quickly become a go-to partner for construction companies, contractors, and local utility and telecom companies across Alberta. Operational since 2021, the company has built its business model on resource recovery and operational excellence, processing non-contaminated material collected from hydrovac trucks and returning it to the economy through eco-conscious resale.

The company’s managing director, Richard Bullock, alongside operations and logistics manager Paul Rouleau, has been instrumental in steering Dispovac toward sustainable growth while maintaining a deeply rooted commitment to the local community. Their leadership is the driving force behind the company’s unique value proposition, which combines technical sophistication with an approachable, contractor-first ethos.



Operations at Dispovac’s Site





At the heart of Dispovac’s facility lies its massive 30-acre site housing five deep material pits. These pits serve as designated dump zones for subcontracted hydrovac trucks transporting dirt, mud, gravel, sand, and other non-toxic materials from nearby construction, pipeline, and roadwork projects.

With environmental sustainability at its core, Dispovac operates on a 100% recyclable model. After being unloaded, the materials are separated during the warmer months, dried, and repurposed. Rather than ending up in a landfill due to traditional processing, the end products are then used by area businesses for industrial use.

What truly sets Dispovac apart, however, is the client experience. Unlike traditional facilities that require long wait times and limited access, Dispovac offers a seamless in-and-out process, 24/7 operational scales (even on weekends and holidays), and a culture of genuine care for the workforce. Free hot meals, snacks, beverages, and access to onsite water are available to truckers and site workers alike. In harsh Edmonton winters, this water becomes a critical tool, enabling workers to use heated water for melting frozen ground and maintaining productivity on the job.



Unloading Platform at Dispovac’s Site





Paul Rouleau, a skilled heavy equipment operator and a respected figure in the industry, oversees site operations with unmatched precision. Beyond his role at Dispovac, Paul is also a championship-level car racer and a community leader. The company proudly sponsors local car races and golf tournaments, and it donates regularly to various charities as part of its philanthropic initiatives.

“Everything we do is about community, innovation, and sustainability,” says Bullock. “Expanding our partner base isn’t just about growth, it’s about empowering more operators to work in a system that respects their time, offers valuable resources, and gives back to the community.”

As Dispovac prepares for its next phase, it may include converting one of its smaller pits to process impacted materials, signaling a further step toward comprehensive waste solutions. The call is open to qualified subcontractors ready to partner with a facility that truly understands the demands of the field. With scalable infrastructure, round-the-clock support, and a purpose-driven mission, Dispovac Systems Inc. is not just seeking new business; it’s inviting others to be part of something bigger.

Media Contact

Name: Richard Bullock

Email: richardbullock@dispovac.com







