Bitcoin’s Rally Sparks Profit Opportunity: AIXA Miner Unveils New Short-Term 15-Day Passive Income Contract

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With BTC surging, AIXA Miner introduces a powerful, hassle-free plan to ride the wave — earn nearly $194K in just over two weeks

As Bitcoin climbs past $118,000, renewed optimism is sweeping through the cryptocurrency world. Institutional investment and bullish technical momentum have pushed BTC into historic territory. Riding this surge, AIXA Miner has unveiled a new 15-day cloud mining contract, offering crypto enthusiasts a straightforward, short-term way to profit from Bitcoin’s upswing without owning rigs or paying electricity costs.





AIXA Miner’s New 15-Day Contract—Clear Returns, Less Risk

AIXA Miner’s newly launched cloud contract offers a compelling blend of performance and simplicity:





Daily earnings are credited automatically — no drops, delays, or surprises

are credited automatically — no drops, delays, or surprises Total return includes your principal and a net gain of $7726.95 over just 15 days

includes your principal and a net gain of over just 15 days Zero setup : AIXA Miner handles mining infrastructure, hosting, and maintenance

: AIXA Miner handles mining infrastructure, hosting, and maintenance Transparency & trust: global user base of nearly 8 million, fully AI-powered, green energy infrastructure



Why Now Makes Sense

Capitalize on BTC upside: With Bitcoin in an upward trend, the contract allows you to harvest growth without exposure to crashes. Short duration, high yield: 15 days is a manageable commitment—long enough to earn, short enough to stay nimble. Eco-friendly infrastructure: Powered by renewable farms using efficient ASICs and GPUs. User-first approach: One-click activation, real-time tracking, instant withdrawal — all automated. Built-in referral gains: Earn 5% commission on friends’ contracts — your network works for you.





AIXA Miner at a Glance

Founded : 2020

: 2020 User base : Nearly 8 million worldwide users

: Nearly 8 million worldwide users Security : AI-powered, renewable-powered data centres in Iceland and the U.S.

: AI-powered, renewable-powered data centres in Iceland and the U.S. Product range : Multi-currency support (BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, USDT, etc.)

: Multi-currency support (BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, USDT, etc.) Onboarding: New users start with a $20 trial — no obligation, real earnings





Who Should Invest

Bitcoin believers looking for defined returns amid market strength

looking for defined returns amid market strength Passive income seekers who favor steady, predictable gains

who favor steady, predictable gains Risk-conscious investors who want upside without perpetual exposure

who want upside without perpetual exposure Global users seeking quick yet profitable crypto alternatives

How to Take Part

Visit aixaminer.com and create an account Claim your $20 trial bonus

Select the new 15-day contract for a $6300 investment Watch your $95.13 daily payouts activate Withdraw or reinvest automatically, hassle-free





Final Word

Amid Bitcoin’s current price surge, AIXA Miner’s new 15-day contract offers a powerful, accessible way to capture short-term gains. Fully automated, environmentally conscious, and backed by strong regulatory trust, it’s the ideal tool if you’re bullish on BTC and prefer secure, passive strategies over active market timing.

Don’t let this rally pass you by—mine smarter, not harder, with AIXA Miner today.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. You are advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.