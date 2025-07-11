ED+PCL Healthcare Partners Reach Financial Close on The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital and Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children

Mississauga, ON, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon and PCL Construction (ED+PCL Healthcare Partners), with equity partners Fengate Asset Management and Plenary Americas, have reached Financial Close on The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital and Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children – the largest hospital project in Canada’s history. This milestone, achieved under a Development Phase Agreement (DPA) with Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Trillium Health Partners (THP), is an important step toward the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital campus that will serve Mississauga and surrounding areas.



The development is vital for THP, which is already one of the largest community-based hospital systems in Canada - serving 1.7 million patients yearly - with demand expected to grow by nearly seven times more than the average hospital in Ontario over the next 20 years.

The Trillium M Project Consortium General Partnership, led by ED+PCL Healthcare Partners, was selected by IO and THP to design, build, finance, and maintain the new hospital. The consortium is comprised of:

Proponent Lead, Developer and Financial Advisor: EllisDon Capital and PCL Investments Equity Providers: Fengate Asset Management, Plenary Americas, EllisDon Capital and PCL Investments Construction Prime Team Member: a joint venture featuring EllisDon and PCL Constructors Canada Inc. (ED+PCL Healthcare Partners) Facilities Management Prime Team Member: EllisDon Facilities Services Design Prime Team Members and Architects: Parkin Architects Ltd., Adamson Associates Architects and Jodoin Lamarre Pratte Architectes Inc. Structural Consultant: Stephenson Engineering Inc. and Read Jones Christoffersen Ltd. Mechanical Consultant: H.H. Angus & Associates Limited Consulting Engineers and Smith+Andersen Electrical and ICAT Systems Consultant: Mulvey & Banani International Inc. and Smith+Andersen



At 22 storeys, the new 2.8 million square foot facility will replace the existing Mississauga Hospital and allow THP to service the evolving healthcare needs of the surrounding community. The space will feature:

Ontario’s first women and children hospital Over 950 beds Modern hospital facilities and technology that reflect the latest standards in infection prevention and control Advanced diagnostic imaging facilities New pharmacy and clinical laboratory A new and expanded emergency department set to be one of the largest in Canada Two levels of underground parking (not counted in the 2.8 million square feet of hospital space)



With major preparatory work, including utilities and road realignment, completed on site during the DPA stage of the project, construction of the new hospital is set to commence in Summer 2025. It will transform the site ahead of the targeted April 2033 substantial completion date.

For more information about The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital and Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children: www.infrastructureontario.ca/Trillium-Health-Partners-Mississauga-Hospital/ or

www.trilliumhealthworks.ca/

Quotes

“The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital and Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children is an important development in healthcare for one of Canada’s fastest growing communities. We believe this collaboration between ED+PCL Healthcare Partners, IO, and THP will create exceptional value for all stakeholders.”

- Joey Comeau, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Capital at EllisDon

"Financial Close marks a pivotal milestone in realizing The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital and Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children. This achievement reflects the extraordinary efforts and dedication of all project partners. ED+PCL Healthcare Partners extends its congratulations and sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed to this remarkable accomplishment - their efforts have laid the foundation for a world-class healthcare facility that will serve the community for generations to come."

- Andrew Anderson, Senior Vice President & Area Manager, Toronto, EllisDon

“This milestone is an exciting step in Trillium Health Partners’ journey, reflecting the shared vision and collaboration among ED+PCL Healthcare Partners, IO, THP and our dedicated design and trade partners. Together, we are proud to build a better future in support of Trillium Health Partners’ mission of creating a new standard for patient care in Mississauga.”

- Geoff Howe, Senior Vice President and District Manager at PCL Constructors Canada Inc.

”Fengate is honoured to partner with EllisDon, PCL, Plenary Americas and the entire consortium to realize the vision for the Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital and Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children. We look forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder with Infrastructure Ontario and Trillium Health Partners to bring Canada’s largest hospital to Mississauga.”

- George Theodoropoulos, Managing Partner, Fengate Asset Management

“Plenary Americas is proud to join PCL, EllisDon and Fengate in delivering The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital and Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children. We look forward to collaborating with Infrastructure Ontario and Trillium Health Partners on this ambitious and transformative health care project.”

- Brian Budden, President & CEO of Plenary Americas

“The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital and the Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children will serve as state-of-the-art hubs for advanced, digitally connected care – seamlessly linked across the health system, from family doctors to home and long-term care – to put people at the centre. Through deep collaboration and shared purpose between THP, IO and ED+PCL Healthcare Partners, we are prioritizing the patient and provider experience while maximizing efficiency and cost effectiveness.”

- Karli Farrow, President and CEO, Trillium Health Partners.

- 30 -

Media Contact

Dustin Luchka

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

dluchka@ellisdon.com

About EllisDon Corporation

EllisDon is an employee-owned global construction services and technology company with a purpose to redefine the construction industry. EllisDon is focused on innovation and sustainability while delivering the future of construction by empowering people to push beyond traditional construction boundaries. With thousands of salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry. For more information, please visit www.ellisdon.com.



About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $11 billion CAD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company’s 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL’s leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies, with more than $10 billion of capital commitments under management. The ﬁrm has been investing in infrastructure since 2006 with a focus on mid- market greenﬁeld and brownﬁeld infrastructure assets in the transportation, social, energy transition and digital sectors. Fengate is one of North America’s most active infrastructure investors and developers with a portfolio of more than 50 assets. Learn more at www.fengate.com.

About Plenary Americas

Plenary Americas is a leading specialized developer of long-term partnership projects across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, with a portfolio of 60 projects in the health, transportation, defence, justice, education, energy, and government accommodation sectors. With an uncompromising focus on lifecycle performance, Plenary engages in the entire spectrum of project evolution, including financing, planning, design, construction, complementary commercial development, and asset management operations. This comprehensive approach underscores our commitment to excellence at every phase of a project. For more information, visit www.plenaryamericas.com.

Attachment