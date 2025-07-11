FINAL ELV DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Elevance Health, Inc. and Urgently Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Elevance Health (ELV) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Elevance Health between April 18, 2024, and October 16, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648 today.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Elevance Health, Inc. (“Elevance” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ELV) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Elevance securities between April 18, 2024, and October 16, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until today, July 11, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, with the Medicaid redetermination process nearly complete, defendants represented to investors that they were closely monitoring cost trends associated with the redetermination process and that the premium rates Elevance was negotiating with states were sufficient to address the risk and cost profiles of those patients staying on Medicaid programs. While defendants acknowledged that Medicaid expenses were rising, they repeatedly assured investors that this was adequately reflected in Elevance’s guidance for the year. These representations were materially false or misleading. In truth, the redeterminations were causing the acuity and utilization of Elevance’s Medicaid members to rise significantly, as the members being removed from Medicaid programs were, on average, healthier than those who remained eligible for the programs. This shift was occurring to a degree that was not reflected in Elevance’s rate negotiations with the states or in its financial guidance for 2024. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

