Aldisyn Investments Launches AURIX AI 4.0 Led by Fernando Ríos

Houston, Texas, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldisyn Investments, a global leader in AI-driven financial technology, announced the official release of AURIX AI 4.0, a groundbreaking intelligent investment system designed to revolutionize how individual and institutional investors manage assets and risk. Developed under the strategic leadership of Professor Fernando Ríos, AURIX AI 4.0 integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence, deep learning, and behavioral finance to deliver smarter, faster, and more accurate investment decisions.







AURIX AI 4.0 is designed to handle the increasing complexity of today’s financial markets. With real-time data analysis, predictive modeling, and fully automated trading strategies, the system empowers investors to anticipate market movements and optimize portfolio performance across multiple asset classes, including stocks, forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.



Professor Fernando Ríos, co-founder and Chief Analyst at Aldisyn Investments, emphasized the system’s role in bridging technology with financial intelligence: “AURIX AI 4.0 is not just a tool—it is a dynamic decision-making engine. By combining AI with financial science, we are enabling a more rational, data-driven investment process that can adapt to market volatility in real time.”



Among its core features, AURIX AI 4.0 offers:



Personalized investment recommendations tailored to users’ risk profiles and market behavior



Adaptive portfolio management that adjusts allocations in real time



Automated execution of quantitative trading strategies



Comprehensive support for both traditional and digital asset markets



Seamless integration with the educational programs of ASI Business School



The system’s high-frequency trading algorithms and real-time risk management capabilities significantly reduce human error and emotional bias, improving investment outcomes even in volatile environments. AURIX AI 4.0 also supports strategic diversification, enabling investors to build cross-asset portfolios on a global scale with data-backed confidence.



The release of AURIX AI 4.0 marks a significant milestone in Aldisyn Investments' mission to democratize intelligent investing and promote financial autonomy through innovation. In collaboration with ASI Business School, the company aims to further educate the next generation of investors on AI-enhanced strategies and data literacy for long-term financial growth.



With this launch, Aldisyn Investments continues to set the benchmark in the fintech industry, proving that intelligent, automated investing is not the future—it is the new standard.



Disclaimer:



The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.









Cameron Ellis

Aldisyn Investments

business@aldisyn.com

https://www.aldisyn.com/





