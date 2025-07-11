Danny Buys Houses Sees 30% Rise in Cash Offer Requests as San Antonio Housing Market Shifts for First Time Since 2019

San Antonio, TX , July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Danny Buys Houses, one of San Antonio's most trusted cash home buying companies, today announced a 30% increase in seller inquiries over the past quarter as the local housing market undergoes its most significant shift since 2019. With homes now staying on the market an average of 87 days and nearly 20% of properties experiencing price cuts—the highest rate for March since 2016—homeowners are increasingly turning to cash buyers for certainty and speed.



"After 20 years of helping San Antonio homeowners, we've seen every type of market cycle, but this shift represents a real turning point," said Danny Johnson, founder of Danny Buys Houses. "Sellers who might have received multiple offers above asking price just two years ago are now watching their homes sit on the market for months, often requiring price reductions to attract buyers. Our phones have been ringing non-stop from homeowners who simply can't afford to wait."

The San Antonio housing market has experienced dramatic changes in recent months, with inventory levels surging 28.5% compared to last year and now sitting 49.6% above pre-pandemic levels. According to the San Antonio Board of Realtors, closed sales dropped 8.2% year-over-year, while days on market increased significantly. Market experts predict home prices will drop an additional 1.7% by mid-2025, creating uncertainty for sellers in the traditional market.

"We're seeing a fundamental shift from a seller's market to a buyer's market for the first time since 2019," explained Danny. "Traditional sellers are facing challenges they haven't encountered in years—longer market times, dramatic price negotiations, and deals falling through due to financing issues. That's where our experience and streamlined process becomes invaluable."

Danny Buys Houses has built its reputation as one of San Antonio's top trusted cash home buyers through more than two decades of consistent service and transparent dealings. The company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has cultivated a substantial online presence with dozens of positive reviews across Google, Facebook, and other platforms, reflecting genuine feedback from satisfied San Antonio homeowners.

"Our online reviews tell the real story," Danny noted. "Homeowners share how we've helped them through difficult situations—whether it's avoiding foreclosure, dealing with inherited properties, or simply needing to relocate quickly. That authentic feedback is what sets us apart from newer companies that don't have the same track record."

The company's approach centers on purchasing homes completely as-is, eliminating the costly repairs and renovations that can drain sellers' resources in a challenging market. This strategy has proven particularly valuable as homeowners face the prospect of investing thousands in improvements with no guarantee of recouping those costs in the current market environment.

"We buy houses in any condition—foundation issues, outdated systems, properties that need complete overhauls," Danny explained. "Sellers don't need to spend a single dollar on repairs, staging, or even cleaning. We handle everything, which saves them both money and stress during an already uncertain time."



Danny Buys Houses has refined its process into a streamlined three-step system designed for maximum efficiency and transparency. Homeowners begin by visiting the company's website to provide basic property information, followed by a comprehensive house walkthrough, and conclude with a cash offer—all of which can be completed within 24 hours. If accepted, the company can close within 5-7 days when necessary.

"Transparency is crucial to our process," Danny emphasized. "We explain exactly how we determine our offers, what factors we consider, and why we arrive at our numbers. There are no hidden fees, no last-minute surprises, and no commission costs. The offer we make is what the seller receives, minus only the closing costs, which we cover anyway."

The company's rapid response capability has proven especially valuable as market conditions continue to evolve. While traditional sales now average nearly three months from listing to closing, Danny Buys Houses maintains its commitment to closing within one week when sellers need immediate solutions.

"Our experience has taught us that homeowners' needs don't wait for market conditions to improve," Danny concluded. "Whether someone is facing foreclosure, dealing with a job relocation, or simply tired of the uncertainty in today's market, we're here to provide a reliable solution. After 20 years in business, San Antonio homeowners know they can count on us to follow through on our commitments."

Danny Buys Houses continues to serve the San Antonio metropolitan area, offering free consultations and no-obligation evaluations to homeowners considering their options in the evolving market landscape.

About Danny Buys Houses

Founded over 20 years ago, Danny Buys Houses has established itself as one of San Antonio's most trusted cash home buying companies. With an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and extensive positive online reviews, the company specializes in purchasing homes as-is, regardless of condition, with no fees to sellers and rapid closing times. For more information, visit DannyBuysHouses.com or call 210-881-7707.

