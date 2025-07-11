HashFly Redefines Bitcoin Cloud Mining with Trusted Platform and Transparent Daily Returns

London, UK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HashFly, a global leader in cloud mining solutions since its founding in 2013, is proud to announce the continued evolution of its innovative platform, setting a new standard for accessible, secure, and profitable cryptocurrency mining.

With Bitcoin surpassing $110,000 and growing global interest in digital assets, HashFly’s user-friendly, AI-optimized cloud mining platform empowers individuals and institutions worldwide to earn consistent daily crypto rewards without the complexities of hardware ownership or technical expertise.

Simplifying Crypto Mining for All

HashFly’s mission is to democratize cryptocurrency mining by removing traditional barriers such as costly equipment, high energy consumption, and intricate setups. The platform offers a seamless, hardware-free experience, allowing users to mine Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP, and other leading cryptocurrencies with minimal effort. Through its next-generation cloud mining solutions, HashFly delivers transparent, predictable daily payouts, making passive crypto income accessible to both novice and seasoned investors.

“HashFly is committed to making cryptocurrency mining simple, secure, and profitable for everyone,” said Alice Morton, Chief Operating Officer at HashFly. “Our platform combines cutting-edge AI technology with a user-centric approach, ensuring consistent returns and full transparency in an increasingly dynamic market.”

Key Features of HashFly’s Platform

AI-Optimized Mining : Proprietary machine learning algorithms dynamically allocate mining power to the most profitable cryptocurrencies, maximizing user returns while navigating market volatility.

: Proprietary machine learning algorithms dynamically allocate mining power to the most profitable cryptocurrencies, maximizing user returns while navigating market volatility. No Hardware Required : Fully cloud-based operations eliminate the need for expensive equipment, maintenance, or technical expertise.

: Fully cloud-based operations eliminate the need for expensive equipment, maintenance, or technical expertise. Transparent Daily Payouts : Earnings are calculated and deposited daily into users’ wallets, with real-time dashboards providing clear insights into contract performance and mining status.

: Earnings are calculated and deposited daily into users’ wallets, with real-time dashboards providing clear insights into contract performance and mining status. Low Entry Threshold : Mining contracts start at just $200, with a $10 sign-up bonus for new users, making HashFly accessible to a wide range of investors.

: Mining contracts start at just $200, with a $10 sign-up bonus for new users, making HashFly accessible to a wide range of investors. Global Reach and Compliance : Serving over 1 million users across 100+ countries, HashFly adheres to strict international regulatory standards, ensuring a secure and legally compliant mining experience.

: Serving over 1 million users across 100+ countries, HashFly adheres to strict international regulatory standards, ensuring a secure and legally compliant mining experience. Eco-Friendly Operations: Powered by renewable energy sources, including hydro, wind, and solar, HashFly’s data centers align with global sustainability goals.

A Trusted Leader in Cloud Mining

Since its inception, HashFly has built a reputation for reliability, transparency, and innovation. The platform recently earned a Top Security Certification following a rigorous third-party audit of its infrastructure, cybersecurity protocols, and fund management practices, solidifying its position as one of the most trusted names in the industry. With high-performance data centers in North America, Europe, and Asia, HashFly ensures stable and scalable operations for users worldwide.

HashFly’s flexible contract options cater to diverse investment goals, ranging from short-term plans with daily returns of up to 3–5% to enterprise packages exceeding 1000 TH/s for institutional clients. The platform’s real-time AI risk monitoring and 24/7 technical support further enhance user confidence, ensuring a seamless and secure mining experience.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Passive Crypto Income

As Bitcoin stabilizes above $100,000 and institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies accelerates, the demand for low-risk, high-reward mining solutions has surged. HashFly addresses this need by offering a platform that prioritizes simplicity, profitability, and transparency. With no hidden fees, clear contract terms, and a user-friendly mobile app launched earlier this month, HashFly empowers users to start earning daily crypto rewards with just a few clicks.

“HashFly is redefining what it means to mine cryptocurrency in 2025,” said Lucas Grant, Chief Product Officer at HashFly. “By leveraging AI-driven optimization and a commitment to user empowerment, we’re enabling millions to tap into the potential of digital assets without the traditional complexities of mining.”

Join the Cloud Mining Revolution

HashFly invites crypto enthusiasts, retail investors, and institutions to experience the future of mining. New users can sign up at www.hashfly.com and receive a $10 welcome bonus to begin their cloud mining journey. With its proven track record, innovative technology, and dedication to transparency, HashFly is poised to lead the cloud mining industry into a new era of accessibility and profitability.

About HashFly

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, HashFly is a global pioneer in cloud mining, serving over 1 million users across 100+ countries. With a focus on AI-driven optimization, legal compliance, and eco-friendly operations, HashFly provides secure, high-yield mining contracts for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more. For more information, visit www.hashfly.com.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.