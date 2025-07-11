HPQ Announces Second and Final Closing of Private Placement

MONTREAL, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company driving innovation in advanced materials and critical process development, is pleased to announce it has closed yesterday the Non-Brokered Private placement financing first announced on May 29, 2025.

In addition to the 3,158,000 units announced on June 19, 2025, the company announces the closing of additional 1,886,331 units at a price of $ 0.18 per unit for a gross proceed of $339,539.58, bringing the total amount raised at $907,979.58 and the total number of units issued at 5,044,331.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the capital stock of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.25 for a period of 48 months from the date of closing of the placement. Each share issued pursuant to the placement will have a mandatory four (4) month and one (1) day holding period from the date of closing of the placement. The placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory authorities.

“Closing this financing of more than $900,000 at a nearly 9% premium, despite less-than-ideal market conditions, is a strong validation of the market’s confidence in HPQ’s value proposition,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. “While modest in size, this financing lays a solid foundation for HPQ to capitalize on the larger opportunities we are actively pursuing.”

In connection with the placement, CI Investment Services Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, received a cash commission equal to $ 5,219.97 and the Company issued to them 29,000 broker warrants. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the Broker to acquire one common share of the company at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 48 months following the Closing Date of the placement and is subject to the mandatory four (4) month and one (1) day holding period from the date of closing of the placement as the warrants of the placement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

HPQ SILICON REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2025 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

HPQ Silicon Inc. has released the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2025.

Approximately 18.25% of the issued and outstanding common shares of HPQ Silicon were represented at the meeting.

All of the nominees for election as directors of HPQ Silicon referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows.





Shareholders also approved the reappointment of Forvis Mazars S.E.N.E.R.L as auditor of HPQ Silicon.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting can be found under HPQ Silicon profile on SEDAR+.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is a technology company focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with world-class technology leaders PyroGenesis Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the company is developing the materials and process technologies essential to achieving net-zero goals.

HPQ activities are centred around the following pillars:

1) Becoming a green, low-cost (Capex and Opex) manufacturer of Fumed Silica using the FUMED SILICA REACTOR, a proprietary technology owned by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc., being developed for HSPI by PyroGenesis.

2) Working with R&D partner NOVACIUM SAS, to become a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications.

3) Developing Innovative processes to generate and use Hydrogen:

a. METAGENE™, a low-carbon, chemical-based, on-demand, high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system, is being developed by NOVACIUM SAS of which HPQ holds the exclusive North American (Canada, USA, and Mexico) license. b. WASTE TO ENERGY (W2E), a new process to transform black aluminum dross into a valuable resource, is being developed by NOVACIUM SAS, of which HPQ holds the exclusive North American (Canada, USA, and Mexico) license. HPQ is also a shareholder in NOVACIUM SAS. 4) Becoming a zero-CO 2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), a proprietary technology owned by HPQ being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.



For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's ongoing filings with the security's regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

