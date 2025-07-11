Laurent-Perrier: Appointment notice

Laurent-Perrier Group Tours-sur-Marne, 11 July 2025

Laurent-Perrier: Appointment of Three Board Observers at the General Meeting on 10 July 2025

Since late 2010, the handover between Alexandra Pereyre de Nonancourt, Stéphanie Meneux de Nonancourt and their father Bernard de Nonancourt, who pioneered the development of the Laurent-Perrier brand and Group, has driven an innovative dynamic and bolstered this independent family house.

At the Laurent-Perrier General Meeting held on 10 July 2025, presided over by Patrick Thomas, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, the following were appointed as Board Observers: Maximilien Meneux and Luana Meneux, the children of Stéphanie Meneux de Nonancourt, and Léa Pereyre, the younger daughter of Alexandra Pereyre de Nonancourt. Her older sister, Lucie Pereyre, has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2023.

These appointments are designed to facilitate the appointees’ learning and understanding of the Group’s strategic challenges.

Léa Pereyre, 33, holds a degree in Industrial Design from the École Cantonale d’Art de Lausanne. She has contributed to a variety of interdisciplinary projects combining art, design and technology, notably at ETH Zurich (EPFZ), where she designed drone costumes for Verity Studios, and at RAUC, working on organic robotic structures. She currently works at EPFL in the LEARN Center and the MOBOTS laboratory on a digital education initiative. In parallel, she founded the studio Claire + Léa, which won both the Jury Prize and the Public Prize at Design Parade 2022.

Luana Meneux, 25, graduated with a Master’s degree in Product Design from the Royal College of Art, London. She has worked at Approach Studio in industrial design and exhibited at Milan Design Week in April 2025.

In 2024, she also attained Level 2 of the WSET Diploma (Wine & Spirit Education Trust).

Maximilien Meneux, 28, holds a Master’s degree in Neuroscience, specialising in Stem Cells and Central Nervous System Repair, from King’s College London. Following the passing of his grandmother, Madame Claude de Nonancourt, he became a Director of A.S., a subsidiary of the Laurent-Perrier Group.

He also attained Level 2 of the WSET Diploma in 2024.

Laurent-Perrier is one of the rare family groups of champagne houses which is listed on the stock market, and which is exclusively dedicated to champagne, and focused on the high-end market. It has a large product portfolio renowned for its quality, based around the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne de Castellane brands.

