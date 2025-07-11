BSTR Miner Launches AI-Powered Enterprise Platform for Bitcoin Investment & Multi-Currency Cloud Mining

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSTR Miner today unveiled its cloud-based Bitcoin Investment platform, enabling investors to capture BTC’s value appreciation through managed ASIC mining infrastructure. The solution removes capital-intensive hardware requirements while maintaining institutional-grade security protocols.





Core Bitcoin Investment Advantages

Addressing post-halving market demands, the platform delivers:

Zero-Hardware Bitcoin Investment： remote access to Bitmain mining machines at independent system operator facilities

Automated Bitcoin Investment Returns： daily income is synchronized with mining pool income

Sustainable Bitcoin Investment： 62.4% renewable energy mix (audited in the second quarter of 2025)

Secured Bitcoin Investment Custody： Cold storage with 3/5 multisig

“Traditional Bitcoin investment requires $52,000/ASIC mining machine and requires 24/7 operation and maintenance,” said BSTR Miner CEO. “Our platform democratizes access — teachers, pension funds and institutions are now participating.”

New User Offer

Get a $10 reward for signing a Bitcoin investment contract for the first time. Minimum configuration: $100.

Select a plan based on your budget and ROI expectations:

Click here to view complete contract details

Operational Verification

Since 2019, BSTR’s Bitcoin Investment platform has:

✓ Served over 8 million miners worldwide

✓ Maintained 98.71% uptime during the 2023 US power grid crisis

Media Contact

info@bstrminer.com

Learn more: https://www.bstrminer.com

App download address: https://bstrminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.