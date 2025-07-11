Sodexo - Interim report on liquidity contract as of June 30, 2025

Regulated

information



Issy-les-Moulineaux, July 11, 2025

Interim report on liquidity contract as of June 30, 2025

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by Sodexo to BNP Paribas Arbitrage, the following resources were credited to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2025:

84,533 shares

€10,786,761

During the 1st semester 2025, the following were traded:

Bought: 412,920 shares for €26,508,699 (3,705 transactions)

Sold: 353,779 shares for €22,872,331 (3,634 transactions)

It is reminded that:



1° - As of December 31, 2024, after market close, the following resources were credited to the liquidity account:

25,392 shares

€14,423,130

2° - During the 2nd semester 2024, a total of the following was traded:

Bought: 359,601 shares for €28,862,832 (4,110 transactions)

Sold: 363,244 shares for €29,334,581 (4,498 transactions)

3° - As of July 1, 2021, the effective date of AMF decision n° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, the following resources were credited to the liquidity account:

167,903 shares

€11,605,851

4 - On March 13, 2020, the day before the start of the current liquidity contract, the following resources were credited to the liquidity account:

227,000 shares

€7,088,975

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues

423,000 employees on August 31, 2024

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries (as at August 31, 2024)

80 million consumers served daily

7.7 billion euros in market capitalization

(as of June 30, 2025)

