Start your BTC and DOGE mining journey for free - Quid Miner launches a new app to make cloud mining available to everyone

Newbury, Berkshire, UK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Newbury, Berkshire, UK] Cloud mining platform Quid Miner recently released a new mobile app to help users participate in cryptocurrency mining more easily. Quid Miner supports a variety of mainstream digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC). Users can start mining and get daily income directly without purchasing equipment or technical background.

With just a mobile phone, users can check mining progress, manage contracts, and adjust settings anytime and anywhere. Even during commuting or rest time, the system will automatically run in the background without affecting the normal rhythm of life.





The person in charge of the platform said that the original intention of launching the new application was to make mining truly simple, so that a field that was previously only participated by technical personnel can also become a part of the daily financial management of ordinary investors.

Quid Miner App has five major advantages to create a real mobile cloud mining experience:

Manage anytime, anywhere

The operation interface is simple and intuitive, and users can easily view their earnings and update settings, realizing convenient and efficient "mining on the palm of your hand".

Support multiple currencies, flexible recharge and withdrawal

The platform supports more than ten mainstream currencies including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, etc. to meet the asset allocation needs of different users.

Double security protection, more security for your assets

The platform uses a joint encryption protection mechanism of McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the security of user transactions and funds.

Sign up and get rewards, and you can make money by logging in

New users can get a $15 reward when they register, and get another $0.60 for daily sign-in, achieving zero-cost startup and continuous income.

Stable operation around the clock, with adequate service guarantee

Short-term or long-term contracts are available starting at $15, with systems running 24/7 and support available 24/7.

With the increasing popularity of mainstream currencies such as BTC, DOGE, LTC, and XRP, more and more users want to participate in the crypto market in a simple and secure way. Quid Miner App came into being to meet this demand and allow more people to easily start their own "digital miner" journey.

It only takes three steps to start using Quid Miner:

Step 1: Download Quid Miner App

Step 2: Register and claim your rewards

New users will automatically receive a $15 free computing power reward after registering.

Step 3: Choose the right contract and start earning daily mining income

Quid Miner App Popular Contracts

Flexible configuration, from short-term contracts to long-term contracts, daily income is automatically settled to the account.

Quid Miner BTC popular contracts:

BTC Basic Computing Power [Experience Contract]: Investment amount: 100 USD, Contract period: 2 days, Daily income: 4.0 USD, Expiration income: 100 USD + 8 USD

DOGE<C [Goldshell LT6]: Investment amount: $500, Contract period: 6 days, Daily income: $6, Expiration income: $500 + $ 36

BTC【WhatsMiner M60S】: Investment amount: 3000 USD, Contract period: 15 days , Daily income: 39.6 USD, Expiration income: 2900 USD + 594 USD

BTC【Avalon A1566】： Investment amount: 5500 USD, Contract duration: 2 2 days, Daily income: 77 USD, Expiration income: 5500 USD + 1 694 USD

DOGE<C [Antminer L7]: Investment amount: 8,000 USD , Contract period: 27 days, Daily income: 122.4 USD, Expiration income: 8,300 USD + 3,304.8 USD

BTC【ANTSPACE HW5】： Investment amount: 50,000 USD, Contract duration: 4 3 days, Daily income: 885 USD, Expiration income: 50,000 USD + 38,055 USD

BTC【ANTSPACE HD5】: Investment amount: $100,000, Contract period: 47 days, Daily income: $ 1830 , Expiration income: $100,000 + $ 86,010

About Quid Miner

Over the years, Quid Miner has always adhered to the principle of giving equal importance to technological innovation and compliant development. With more than eight years of industry experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency fields, its parent company, QUIDS IN LIMITED, launched the Quid Miner cloud mining brand in 2018 and officially registered it in Newbury, Berkshire, UK. The platform has always operated legally and is committed to providing stable, secure, and low-threshold cryptocurrency mining services to users around the world. Today, with the release of a new mobile app, Quid Miner is accelerating the process of bringing cloud mining into every household .





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. You are advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.