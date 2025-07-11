Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on notification by Banco de Portugal regarding MREL requirements

 | Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on notification by Banco de Portugal regarding MREL requirements 

Attachment


Tags

MREL requirements Requisitos de MREL

Attachments

2025 07 11 MREL EN

Recommended Reading