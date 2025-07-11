C-P Flexible Packaging Earns Top BRCGS Rating (AA+) for Food Packaging Quality and Safety

YORK, Pa., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-P Flexible Packaging (C-P) has earned the highest rating—an AA+ rating —for BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials. BRCGS has been the authority in global food safety standards for over 25 years and is recognized for being the first to be Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) benchmarked. An AA+ rating is reserved for only the highest performance in meeting the requirements of the BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials.

The BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials includes hundreds of exacting requirements to protect the integrity of the global food supply chain with safe, hygienic, high-quality packaging. According to the Safe Food Alliance, “When you achieve BRCGS certification, it tells the world that you are committed to an increased level of food safety sophistication and a reduction in risk.”

An AA+ rating can only be earned during unannounced BRCGS audits. The certification body for C-P Flexible Packaging’s AA+ rating was AIB International Certification Services.

"I’m proud of our team for continuing to earn the prestigious AA+ rating. This achievement reflects our company’s proactive approach to quality, reliability and safety,” says Mike Hoffman, CEO of C-P Flexible Packaging. “We have rigorous protocols and advanced quality management systems to ensure we exceed industry standards based on our high priority commitment to consumer safety.”

To learn more about C-P Flexible Packaging, visit www.cpflexpack.com.

About C-P Flexible Packaging

Founded in 1958, C-P Flexible Packaging is one of the top flexible packaging manufacturers in the U.S., supporting the growth efforts of many leading consumer packaged goods companies. A portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, C-P operates ten manufacturing plants across North America and employs over 1,000 people. The company brings together a full portfolio of flexible packaging formats spanning HD printed rollstock, premade pouches, shrink sleeves, stretch sleeves, poly bags, roll-fed labels, peel and reseal packaging, cleanroom packaging, compostable and recyclable flexible packaging. For more information on C-P Flexible Packaging, visit www.cpflexpack.com.