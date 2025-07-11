Crown Gold Exchange Garden City Exceeds $1.5 Million in Purchases – Gold Sellers in Meridian and Eagle Take Notice

Garden City, ID , July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Gold Exchange is proud to announce a major milestone: the company’s Garden City location has purchased over $1.5 million worth of gold, silver, and other valuables in just the past few months. As gold prices continue to surge, now is the ideal time for residents in Boise, Meridian, and Eagle to turn unused jewelry, coins, and precious metals into instant cash.

Led by owner Tom, the Crown Gold Exchange team in Garden City has seen a significant increase in customers looking to take advantage of high market rates. The location has quickly earned a reputation for offering top-dollar payouts, transparent evaluations, and exceptional service.

“Gold is worth more today than it’s been in years,” said Tom. “If you have unwanted jewelry or coins sitting in a drawer, now’s the time to bring them in. We’re helping people turn forgotten items into real money.”

With a free, no-pressure evaluation process, customers can expect a fast and professional experience—backed by Crown Gold Exchange’s longstanding commitment to honesty and integrity.

Visit the Garden City location or learn more at:

https://crowngoldexchange.com/locations/garden-city-idaho/

For media inquiries, contact:

Crown Gold Exchange – Garden City, ID

Tom McErlane

(208) 559-8781

5865 N Glenwood St c, Garden City, ID 83714

Financial Disclosure:

Precious metal prices are subject to market fluctuations and may vary daily. Crown Gold Exchange does not guarantee future values of gold, silver, or other items. Offers are based on current market rates at the time of evaluation and are subject to change. All transactions are voluntary and customers are encouraged to seek independent financial advice if needed.