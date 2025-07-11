IPTP Networks and MCB Ventures Launch DeCenter Foundation – Pioneering the Next Generation of Decentralized AI Infrastructure

Hong Kong, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPTP Networks and MCB Ventures officially announce the launch of DeCenter Foundation, introducing a next-generation AI Cloud – a decentralized, human-centered AI Cloud built on Hybrid RWA Data Centers and DePIN Edge Infrastructure.

This strategic initiative marks a major step forward in developing transparent, flexible, and real-world asset (RWA)-linked AI infrastructure – an area witnessing significant global growth. With the AI compute market projected to reach USD 100 billion by 2026, today’s centralized infrastructure remains challenged by issues of cost, scalability, and data ethics.

“We believe AI infrastructure must be built on transparency, ethics, and community-driven values. DeCenter Foundation is a critical step to bring this vision to life – starting in Asia,” said Vladimir Kangin, Founder and CEO of IPTP Networks.

DeCenter Foundation: Revolutionizing the AI Cloud Model

DeCenter Foundation is established to develop next-generation decentralized AI infrastructure while fostering an open, fair, and transparent ecosystem. It is rooted in blockchain technology and Hybrid RWA Data Centers with the mission to democratize and broaden access to AI compute globally.

The Foundation operates with two core missions:

Building a network of AI-Focused Data Centers in key Asian markets; Launching DeCenter Platform – an open architecture that coordinates compute contributions, physical infrastructure, and real-world asset ownership mechanisms.

This approach aims to build sustainable AI infrastructure that boosts performance, reduces latency, and provides a verifiable technology backbone. It lays the groundwork for a transparent, equitable, and efficient AI ecosystem focused on ethical and sustainable applications.

Key Features of the DeCenter Foundation Model:

AI-Focused Data Centers : High-density computing facilities designed for ultra-low latency, purpose-built to handle the demands of modern AI workloads.

: High-density computing facilities designed for ultra-low latency, purpose-built to handle the demands of modern AI workloads. Hybrid RWA and DePIN Infrastructure : Enterprise-grade physical data centers that are tokenized to deliver robust, transparent, and sustainable AI compute infrastructure. Integrated with a DePIN Edge Infrastructure network, this hybrid model expands processing capacity, reduces latency, and enhances operational resilience. It supports scalability, flexibility, and openness – ensuring AI infrastructure is both inclusive and future-ready.

: Enterprise-grade physical data centers that are tokenized to deliver robust, transparent, and sustainable AI compute infrastructure. Integrated with a DePIN Edge Infrastructure network, this hybrid model expands processing capacity, reduces latency, and enhances operational resilience. It supports scalability, flexibility, and openness – ensuring AI infrastructure is both inclusive and future-ready. Human-Centered AI: Grounded in ethical governance and transparency, DeCenter empowers users and communities through blockchain-based governance, incentive mechanisms, and consensus-driven decision-making processes.

With the vision to build the world’s first Human-Centered AI Cloud, DeCenter is committed to core values such as transparent governance, sustainability, and community support. It offers a full-stack ecosystem that has the potential to reshape the AI landscape, optimizing infrastructure while accelerating the rise of decentralized, responsible AI worldwide.

About

DeCenter Foundation represents a joint effort between two leading technology entities:

IPTP Networks , a global leader in infrastructure and cloud solutions, and

, a global leader in infrastructure and cloud solutions, and MCB Ventures, a professional investment fund focused on breakthrough technologies in AI, blockchain, and innovation.

IPTP Networks operates 77 data centers across 37 countries, serving over 3,000 enterprise clients – delivering world-class infrastructure capabilities to DeCenter Foundation. As a governing board member, IPTP Networks not only provides state-of-the-art infrastructure but also plays a vital role in shaping the Foundation’s long-term strategy.

MCB Ventures, a multinational investment fund headquartered in Thailand, specializes in FDI facilitation and advanced technology transfer, with a portfolio of standout G2G, Web3, and high-tech projects.

The collaboration between IPTP Networks and MCB Ventures marks not only a technological milestone but also introduces a new approach to AI infrastructure in the Web3 era – where transparency, verifiability, and community participation are core standards – ready to meet the booming demands of the decentralized AI market ahead.



DeCenter Foundation

Email: bussiness(at)decenter.ai

Link3: link3.to/decenter

Twitter: x.com/DeCenter_AIDC