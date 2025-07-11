Yukon Metals Announces Issuance of Warrants to the Tū Łídlīni Dena Council in Connection With Exploration Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company”) announces that it has agreed to enter into an exploration agreement (the “Agreement”) with the Tū Łídlīni Dena Council (the “Council”) with respect to the Company’s Star River project. In connection with the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 50,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) to the Council, exercisable at a price of $0.58 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

The issuance of the Warrants remains subject to the Company’s completion of the requisite filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Warrants will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day following the date of issuance of the Warrants.

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family — the same team behind Snowline Gold’s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Management Team and Board of Directors with expertise across technical, financial, environmental, and social disciplines.

Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon’s local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Our strategy is grounded in inclusiveness and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from our success.

The Yukon

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute’s 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land.

Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s completion of the requisite filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the entering into of the Agreement, and the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Although the Company believes that such forward-looking information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors and risks, including, uncertainties with respect to obtaining all regulatory approvals to complete the Offering, uncertainties of the global economy, market fluctuations, the discretion of the Company in respect to the use of proceeds discussed above, any exercise of termination by counterparties under applicable agreements, the Company’s inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the Yukon having the potential to generate fresh district scale mining opportunities and other risks identified in its disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca.This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities in Canada or in the United States. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events, results and/or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with and as required by applicable securities laws.