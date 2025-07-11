Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Krispy Kreme, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DNUT

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Krispy Kreme, Inc. ("Krispy Kreme" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DNUT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Krispy Kreme investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 26, 2024 and May 7, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/krispy-kreme-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=156223&wire=3

DNUT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to the demand for Krispy Kreme products at McDonald’s locations. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that lower demand at McDonald’s locations accounted for the declining average weekly sales per store; the partnership with McDonald’s was not profitable thereby causing Krispy Kreme to pause expansion into new McDonald’s locations. The truth began to emerge on February 25, 2025, when Krispy Kreme issued a press release reporting disappointing fourth quarter 2024 financial results despite the recent partnership with McDonald’s restaurants in March 2024. The Company reported a decline in “net revenue of $404 million, a decline of 10.4%” in addition to a decrease in “DFD average sales per door per week…driven by changing customer mix.” On this news, Krispy Kreme’s stock price declined from $9.13 per share on February 24, 2025 to $7.13 per share on February 25, 2025. On May 8, 2025, defendants issued a press release announcing the Company’s first quarter 2025 financial results. Defendants reported “[n]et revenue was $375.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decline of 15.3% or $67.5 million.” Further, the Company announced it is “reassessing the deployment schedule together with McDonald’s while it works to achieve a profitable business model for all parties” and given “the uncertainty around the McDonald’s deployment schedule, the Company is withdrawing its prior full year outlook and not updating it at this time.” On this news, the price of Krispy Kreme’s common stock declined from a closing market price of $4.33 per share on May 7, 2025 to $3.26 per share on May 8, 2025, a decline of about 25% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Krispy Kreme during the relevant time frame, you have until July 15, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com