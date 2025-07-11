Crystal Creek by LGI Homes Brings Premium Townhome Living to Spring Hill, TN

SPRING HILL, Tenn., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of Crystal Creek, its newest community in the Nashville market. This community offers a lineup of charming townhomes with included upgrades and easy access to all that the area has to offer.

Conveniently located in Spring Hill, homeowners at Crystal Creek are well-positioned near Saturn Parkway and I-65, providing quick access to major employers such as GM Spring Hill, as well as local shopping and dining options.

“Just 30 miles south of Nashville, Spring Hill is one of Middle Tennessee’s most desirable places to live, where small-town charm meets modern convenience. From charming local boutiques to national retailers, plus a growing dining scene, Crystal Creek in Spring Hill has everything you need, just minutes away,” said Chris Welpott, Vice President of Sales for Tennessee. “Crystal Creek by LGI Homes offers exceptional value and opportunity with spacious floor plans, a low-maintenance lifestyle, and designer finishes included in every home. Whether you're buying your first home or upgrading to your forever one, Crystal Creek offers the perfect community for every stage of life.”

Crystal Creek offers plenty of opportunities for fun with its impressive amenities. Head to the park where children can run and play, or use the multi-purpose fields to start a community soccer league. One of the most impressive features are the shaded walking trails that run throughout the community and connects to City of Spring Hill Greenway.

LGI Homes is building two-story, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom townhomes that range from 1,794 to 1,952 square feet. Equipped with our CompleteHome Plus™ package, every home includes upgraded features at no extra cost. Gorgeous exteriors, chef-ready kitchens with Whirlpool® appliances and smart-home technology are just a few premier features that new homeowners can look forward to upon moving in. These exceptional homes include expansive primary suites that are the perfect place to unwind after a long day and secondary bedrooms that are ready to be used for your family’s unique needs.

Move-in ready homes within this community start in the mid-$400s. Interested buyers can schedule an appointment or stop by the information center daily from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. To schedule a tour or for additional information, please call (844) 581-1287 ext 195 or visit LGIHomes.com/CrystalCreek.

