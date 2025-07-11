Clarification on Leadership Announcement: Annette Slyman not to join Life Backup Plan as Chief Operating Officer

Aliso Viejo, CA, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galacxia, Inc., the developer of the Life Backup Plan app, is issuing a clarification to our July 10, 2025 press release. Annette Slyman will not be joining the team in any capacity, due to extenuating circumstances.





Plans evolve. Our mission stays the course.

We continue to hold Ms. Slyman in the highest regard. Galacxia remains committed to delivering innovative digital health and safety solutions that improve lives and support communities nationwide.

About Life Backup Plan by Galacxia, Inc.

Life Backup Plan is an end-to-end safety, emergency detection, digital health and multi-faceted care app that reduces tragedies, improves outcomes, lowers medical costs, and eases the burden on families and the healthcare system. Unlike other health and personal safety systems that require pressing a button to summon help, Life Backup Plan proactively checks on people, shares critical health data, coordinates support, and handles everything from emergency response to long-term caregiving, end-of-life planning, and daily logistics. We’re delivering a comprehensive solution that bridges fragmented systems, supports value-based care, and brings modern tools into a system still largely reliant on fax machines..

Galacxia, Inc. is a SBA certified Woman-Owned Small Business and Delaware C Corporation committed to transforming personal safety, emergency response, and health access and equity.







Eyes on the stars. Hands on the wheel. Heart in the mission.



