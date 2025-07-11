Bitcoin hits a record high! UK BSTR Miner: Cloud mining + liquidity mining, helping global investors seize opportunities.

London, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







The global digital asset market has reached a milestone. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) broke through the $117,000 mark this week, setting a new record high. This round of strong market not only confirms the long-term resilience of Bitcoin as a digital value storage tool, but also significantly pushes up the profit expectations of global miners. However, traditional physical mining farms face multiple barriers such as high mining machine procurement costs, complex professional technical operation and maintenance, energy price fluctuations and hardware iteration pressure, which hinder ordinary investors from participating.

BSTR Miner, a cloud mining service provider headquartered in the City of London, announced that its innovative "cloud mining + liquidity mining" dual-track model has been fully upgraded, aiming to provide global investors with a more convenient and efficient channel to participate in the prosperity of the Bitcoin ecosystem and seize this round of historic opportunities for digital asset growth.

Industry background: computing power asset allocation becomes a new trend

The Bitcoin network relies on global distributed computing power to maintain network security and generate new blocks. Miners who successfully verify blocks receive BTC rewards. As the competition for professional mining machine computing power becomes increasingly fierce, the cloud mining model reconstructs the industry ecology through computing power securitization. Users rent computing power units (Hash Power) from certified platforms, and the platform is responsible for mining machine hosting, energy procurement and technical maintenance. Investors obtain corresponding BTC output daily according to the proportion of computing power.

BSTR Miner core advantage: UK compliant operation

BSTR Miner relies on the European clean energy network and professional mining farm management system to provide differentiated services:

Zero operation and maintenance burden

The platform is fully responsible for mining machine procurement, global mining farm deployment (including renewable energy hubs in Iceland and Norway) and 7×24 hours technical support, and users have no equipment depreciation or electricity cost risks.

Stable income architecture

Using Bitmain's latest S21 Hyd mining machine (energy efficiency ratio 16J/TH), deployed in the Nordic data center with stable temperature control and power supply, to ensure the unit computing power output efficiency.

Flexible contract configuration

Short-term experience: 2-15 day contracts, starting from $10

Medium-term configuration: 20-50 day contracts, enjoy tiered computing power discounts

Long-term investment: 60-day and above contracts, lock in low-priced computing power to hedge market fluctuations

Transparent data traceability

The user-side dashboard displays the computing power operation status, daily BTC output (settled at 00:00 London time) and cashable balance in real time, and all data can be verified on the chain.

Compliance fund management

Support mainstream cryptocurrency deposits. [Such as: USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, SOL (Solana)]. User income can be directly withdrawn to the crypto wallet or service provider account.

Market response and industry outlook

This round of Bitcoin rise is accompanied by a net inflow of more than US$1.2 billion in North American spot ETFs in a single week. Eleanor Whitaker, chief strategy officer of BSTR Miner, pointed out: "The entry of institutional funds strengthens the asset attributes of Bitcoin, but individual investors still need to avoid the risks of physical mining operations. The essence of cloud mining is the financialization of computing power. We are working with the London Clearing House to develop computing power derivative hedging tools, which are expected to be launched in Q1 2026."

Investors can register through the platform's official website (https://www.bstrminer.com). New users can receive a $10 reward for registration, which can be directly used for contract signing. As of press time, BSTR Miner's UK users have increased by 217% quarter-on-quarter, and the platform's computing power reserves have reached 1.7 EH/s.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.