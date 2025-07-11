Privacy Tech Pioneer Jeffry Jared Davies Expands xShield Global Reach with Multi-Language Security Platform

London, UK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serial entrepreneur Jeffry Jared Davies has successfully launched xShield, a groundbreaking consumer privacy SAAS platform now available in more than eight languages worldwide. The comprehensive security software, accessible through both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, represents a major breakthrough in making advanced cybersecurity tools accessible to everyday consumers across global markets.

Davies, who has been pioneering digital innovation for over 25 years, co-founded xShield to address the growing need for user-friendly, comprehensive online security solutions. The platform consolidates multiple security features into a single, intuitive interface, eliminating the complexity that has traditionally made robust cybersecurity inaccessible to average consumers. With its multi-language support and cross-platform availability, xShield is positioned to serve millions of users worldwide who require reliable digital protection without technical expertise.





The entrepreneur's journey began at age 23, fresh from graduate school, when he founded one of the first consumer-facing mobile application portals. This early venture demonstrated his prescient understanding of mobile technology's potential, years before smartphones became ubiquitous. His pioneering work in mobile platforms laid the foundation for a diverse portfolio spanning multiple high-growth technology sectors.

Throughout his career, Davies has successfully founded and operated multiple iterations of i-gaming companies, establishing himself as a leader in digital entertainment technology. His expertise extends into the financial technology sector, where he has developed successful SAAS companies focused on payment solutions. This diverse background in mobile technology, gaming platforms, and financial systems has uniquely positioned him to understand the security challenges facing modern consumers across different digital touchpoints.

Currently serving on the boards of three companies across various sectors, Davies brings strategic oversight and entrepreneurial insight to organizations beyond his own ventures. His European base provides valuable perspective on international privacy regulations and global technology adoption patterns, informing xShield's development for worldwide markets.

The xShield platform represents the culmination of Davies' 25-year expertise in consumer technology. By integrating advanced security features typically found in enterprise solutions into a consumer-friendly package, the software addresses a critical gap in the cybersecurity market. Users can access comprehensive protection through a single application, eliminating the need to manage multiple security tools or navigate complex technical configurations.

Recent developments include expanded language support to serve diverse international markets and continued enhancement of the platform's security capabilities. The software's availability on major mobile app stores ensures easy access for consumers worldwide, while its intuitive design makes advanced cybersecurity accessible to users regardless of technical background.

"We created xShield because consumers deserve enterprise-level security without enterprise-level complexity," said Davies. "After 25 years of building technology platforms, I've seen how the gap between available security tools and user accessibility has grown. xShield bridges that gap by delivering comprehensive protection through elegant, user-friendly design."

Looking ahead, Davies continues to focus on expanding xShield's global reach while developing new features that anticipate evolving cybersecurity threats. His commitment to democratizing digital security reflects a broader vision of technology serving everyday users rather than requiring specialized expertise.

About xShield xShield is a comprehensive consumer privacy SAAS platform available in multiple languages worldwide. The software provides advanced online security features through an intuitive interface, available on iOS and Android platforms. For more information, visit xshield.com.

Media Contact:

Shazir Mucklai

shazir-at-imperium-pr.com

Imperium AI