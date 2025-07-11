Bitcoin Cloud Mining+with AI | AAS MINER – The World’s First AI-Powered Bitcoin Mining Platform, Register Now for $10 Bonus

LONDON, UK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Experience the Revolution: Bitcoin Mining + Artificial Intelligence

In 2025, bitcoin mining is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Thanks to rapid advances in technology, mobile cloud mining is now one of the most exciting trends. With AAS MINER’s innovative platform, anyone can mine bitcoin using just a smartphone—no expensive hardware or technical knowledge required. By introducing artificial intelligence (AI), platforms like AAS MINER are setting new industry standards for profitability and security, redefining the future of bitcoin cloud mining.

The Rise of Mobile Bitcoin Cloud Mining in 2025

Cloud mining, once limited to professional miners and those with massive infrastructure, is now accessible to everyone. With the AAS MINER app, users can participate in bitcoin mining directly from their mobile devices, earning passive income on the go. There’s no need for traditional mining rigs—just sign up, and start mining anywhere, anytime.

The true game-changer, however, is the integration of artificial intelligence. By leveraging advanced AI, AAS MINER takes bitcoin mining to the next level, optimizing mining strategies in real time for maximum profitability and energy efficiency. The result: a smarter, more sustainable, and user-friendly way to mine bitcoin.

How AAS MINER Uses AI and Mobile Cloud Mining to Maximize Returns

AI-Powered Mining Optimization

The combination of AI and bitcoin mining is a true game changer. AAS MINER’s advanced algorithms automatically adjust mining strategies based on market trends, network difficulty, and energy costs, ensuring users always achieve the highest possible returns.

AI doesn’t just optimize mining parameters; it also recommends the best cloud mining contracts according to each user’s portfolio and risk profile. For example, AAS MINER’s AI engine intelligently allocates computing power in real time, reducing unnecessary energy use and maximizing mining efficiency. Compared to traditional mining farms, this smart cloud mining model is more cost-effective and efficient—delivering higher returns for investors at lower costs.

Seamless Mobile Mining Experience

AAS MINER is designed for mobile users, offering an intuitive and easy-to-use mining app for both Android and iOS. No complex hardware or technical setup required—just download the bitcoin mining app, sign up, and start mining with a tap. Whether you’re commuting, traveling, or relaxing at home, you can manage your mining operations and check your earnings in real time, anytime and anywhere.

This flexibility is ideal for those who want to participate in mobile bitcoin mining without the investment or space required for traditional mining setups. All you need is your smartphone!

No Upfront Investment – High Return Mining Plans

AAS MINER lowers the entry barrier even further by offering cloud mining options with zero upfront investment. New users can take advantage of a free trial and $10 sign-up bonus, starting their bitcoin mining journey with minimal risk and no financial commitment.

As users gain experience, they can upgrade to more advanced mining plans for higher returns. The AI system continues to optimize these premium contracts to ensure users always achieve the best mining rewards.

Why Choose AAS MINER: The Most Trusted Mobile Cloud Mining Platform

Comprehensive Security for Your Investments

Security is paramount for any bitcoin mining platform, and AAS MINER excels in this area. The platform implements bank-grade security measures, including cold wallet storage, multi-signature protection, and advanced encryption technology to keep user funds and mining rewards safe from cyberattacks and market volatility.

AAS MINER also complies fully with international regulations. The platform follows strict KYC and AML standards, guaranteeing that all user activities are legal and transparent.

Transparent Rewards and Real-Time Monitoring

AAS MINER is committed to providing a 100% transparent mining process. Every user can track their mining data and bitcoin mining rewards in real time. Blockchain technology ensures that all profits are traceable and verifiable, so investors can always check their mining status and payouts.

Through the mobile app, users can view detailed daily ROI, total profits, and more—ensuring full transparency and no hidden fees.

Flexible Mining Plans for All Types of Investors

AAS MINER offers a variety of flexible cloud mining plans, allowing investors to choose the best option for their capital and risk appetite. Automated daily payouts and instant withdrawals guarantee strong liquidity and stable earnings.

Mining plans include:

Daily returns from 1.88% to 5.2%, depending on your chosen plan

Flexible contract durations, from short-term (2 days) to long-term (365 days)

AI Cloud Computing Contract Contract Amount ($) Contract Period (Days) Daily income ($) Total revenue



($) Daily ROI Antminer S19j XP (151Th) $10 1 $0.8 $0.8 8% Antminer T21(190Th) $100 2 $5 $10 5% Avalon Miner A1346-123T $500 3 $9.40 $28.2 1.88% Avalon Miner A1466-162T $1,000 5 $19.80 $99.00 1.98% LitecoinMiner L7 $3,000 10 $62.40 $624.00 2.08% Volcminer D1 $5000 15 $109.00 $1,635.00 2.18% MT Iceland Geo 68PH Cloud $10,000 30 $228.00 $6,840.00 2.28% Avalon Air Cooling Mining Box-40ft $30,000 60 $774.00 $46,440.00 2.58% ANTSPACE HW5 $50,000 60 $1,340.00 $80,400.00 2.68% ANTSPACE HD5 $100,000 90 $2,880.00 $259,200.00 2.88% ANTSPACE MD5 $150,000 90 $4,620.00 $415,800.00 3.08% ANTSPACE HK3 $17,927 365 $767.28 $280,055.59 4.28% Avalon Immersion Cooling Mining Box-40ft $201,709.27 365 $10,488.88 $3,828,441.94 5.2%

Instant withdrawal options, so you can access your rewards anytime

The Future of Bitcoin Mining Is Here

As mobile mining becomes more mainstream, platforms like AAS MINER are leading the charge by combining AI-driven optimization, robust security, and flexible plans. Whether you’re a newcomer or an experienced miner, AAS MINER provides all the tools and confidence you need to succeed in the fast-growing cryptocurrency market.

In 2025 and beyond, mobile bitcoin mining will be smarter, more efficient, and more profitable than ever. With AAS MINER’s AI technology, mining is easy, secure, and always under your control.

Get Started with AAS MINER Today!

Join the revolution—download the AAS MINER app now, register, and claim your $10 free bitcoin mining bonus. Experience the new era of smart, AI-powered bitcoin cloud mining and unlock passive income anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for reference only and does not constitute an investment invitation, financial advice, or trade recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in financial losses. We strongly recommend conducting thorough due diligence and consulting professional financial advisors before engaging in cryptocurrency or securities investments and trades.