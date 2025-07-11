Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Second Quarter Results Date, and July and August Distributions

TORONTO, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (“Nexus” or the "REIT") (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, before the opening of the TSX on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, to review the financial results and operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-647-846-8414 or 1-833-752-3601 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus Industrial REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until September 12, 2025. To access the recording, please dial 1-412-317-0088 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 2608098.

July and August Distributions

The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable August 15, 2025, to unitholders of record as of July 31, 2025.

The REIT will also make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable September 15, 2025, to unitholders of record as of August 29, 2025.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 88 properties (including one property held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 11.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 97,018,000 voting units issued and outstanding, including approximately 71,148,000 REIT Units and approximately 25,870,000 Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus, which are convertible to REIT Units on a one-to-one basis.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or

Mike Rawle, CFO at (647) 823-1381.