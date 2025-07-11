Rastegar Capital CEO Ari Rastegar to Appear Live on Fox News July 12 to Discuss Housing, NYC Rent Debate, and Economy

Austin Texas, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Estate Visionary to Discuss Housing Policy, NYC Rent Debate, Texas Flood Recovery, and the Economic Road Ahead

Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO of Rastegar Capital, will join Fox News anchor Mike Emanuel on Saturday, July 12 at 12:40 PM EST for a segment that cuts through the noise surrounding some of today’s most pivotal national issues.

Rastegar will break down the proposed privatization of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, offering a strategic take on how it could reshape mortgage access and housing affordability for millions of Americans. “When you shift the foundation of housing finance, you better know what you're building in its place,” Rastegar states. “This isn’t just about markets, it’s about people’s futures.”

Also on the docket: Zohran Mamdani’s controversial NYC mayoral campaign and the mounting calls for rent caps and freezes. “These policies may sound compassionate,” Rastegar warns, “but they’re often economically catastrophic. If you cap rents, you cap innovation. You cap housing growth. And that doesn’t just affect New York. It sends shockwaves across the country.”

With his deep Texas roots, Rastegar will speak directly to the pain and perseverance seen in the wake of the Texas flooding disaster. “This isn't just a natural disaster, it's a test of will, resources, and leadership,” he says.

Finally, Rastegar will give his high-velocity perspective on the state of the economy, investment sentiment, and the evolving opportunities in real assets. “Now is not the time for fear,” he says. “Now is the time for clarity, courage, and tactical execution.”

Watch Ari Rastegar live on Fox News with Mike Emanuel, Saturday, July 12 at 12:40 PM EST.

