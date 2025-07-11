Administrator Loeffler Joins President Trump to Offer Federal Support in Wake of Texas Disaster

KERR COUNTY, TEXAS, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), joined President Donald J. Trump in Kerr County, Texas to offer federal disaster relief after storms devastated the region. Alongside Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner, Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins, and members of Congress, Loeffler met with local leaders and received updates from state emergency management officials.

“The tragic loss of life in Texas Hill Country is truly heartbreaking – but the strength and the support of this community is clear,” said Administrator Loeffler. “Our commitment extends far beyond today’s visit, and this Administration is mobilizing every available resource to aid in recovery. As President Trump said, the full force of the federal government is behind Texas - including the SBA, where we are already offering disaster loans and on-the-ground support for residents and small businesses. Our prayers remain with the people of Texas, and we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with them on the road to recovery.”

As the agency announced earlier this week, SBA disaster relief is now available for Texas small businesses, residents, and private nonprofit (PNP) organizations affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding in seven counties. The disaster declaration covers the primary Texas county of Kerr which is eligible for both physical disaster loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) from the SBA. Small businesses and most PNP organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA EIDLs: Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kimble, and Real.

Currently, the SBA has more than 70 staffers on the ground in Texas to assist with disaster recovery. The agency has also opened its first Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Kerr County, where individuals may come to receive hands-on assistance with disaster loan applications:

SBA Business Recovery Center

The YES Center at First Presbyterian Church

823 North Street

Kerrville, TX 87028

Monday-Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM CT

Saturday: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM CT

Texans affected by the flooding are encouraged to visit www.sba.gov/texas-floods or call SBA’s customer service center at 1-800-659-2955 to learn more about available aid.

